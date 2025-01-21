Dream Baby Press asked Humberto Leon for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Humberto Leon is the co-founder of Opening Ceremony, a cult fashion brand that launched in 2002, first as a retail destination in New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo. From 2011 to 2019, Leon served as the co-creative director of the French fashion house KENZO. In 2020, Leon opened his first rest

aurant in Eagle Rock, California. Leon designed and opened his second and third restaurants in 2023, Monarch and Arroz & Fun. Leon is the creative director to the girl group competition Dream Academy and the winning group KATSEYE.

THINGS HUMBERTO LEON LOVES: