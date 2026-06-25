Phia Saban's Love/Hate List
40 things the Game of Thrones actor loves and hates
Hi guys, hope you’re having a nice week!
I was a surprise reader at Belletrist’s reading la few nights ago at the Fifth Avenue Hotel for Lili Anolik’s new Eve Babitz TOO L.A. book of sent and unsent letters which came out yesterday. If you’re a fan of Eve Babitz, enjoy 1970’s gossip, and LA lore, you need to read this book!
Emma Roberts, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Alexi Wasser, Caroline Calloway and Sarah Catherine Hook also read letters from Lili’s new book. It was very chic!
I’ll be interviewing Lili next Monday June 29th at McNally Jackson in NYC if you’re a fan of Eve and want to learn more about her personal life and the stuff that didn’t make the books until now.
You can RSVP here. It’s only $5.
In case you missed your announcement last week. We’re now casting for our upcoming Senior Talent Show. If you know any talented older adults (70+) that should be in it, please email us: hidreambabypress@gmail.com.
You can read more about the show in the post below.
-Matt Starr
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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.
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Dream Baby Press asked Phia Saban for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Phia Saban is a London-based actor who made her screen debut in the final season of Netflix’s The Last Kingdom before starring HBO’s House of the Dragon as Princess — later Queen — Helaena Targaryen. On the stage, Saban has appeared in theatre productions including Oedipus and The Maids, cementing her reputation as one of Britain’s most compelling young actors.
Follow Phia Saban on Instagram.
THINGS PHIA SABAN LOVES:
Walking Past A Vent In A City And Smelling Swimming Pool
Being In A Car My Friend Is Driving. It Feels Really Grown Up. Also Being In A Car With My Family And Everybody Is Laughing.
Kind Of Bad-Quality Videos That Prove Mermaids Are Real And Have Been Spotted In Murky Depths
Kissing In Old Films Where It’s Just Their Faces Slowly Smushing Together
First Names In Song Lyrics And Poems. So Specific. Makes My Heart Ache.
Sleeping In A Full-Length Button-Up Pyjama Set Like A Gentleman
An Old Lady Smiling At Me
London Roses On Concrete
My Postcard Collection
Info
Buses, Trains, Cable Cars, Walking With Seb
A Greek Island
Freaky Romantic Stuff Like That Guy Who Had His Wife’s Wet Footprint Marks On The Stairs Woven Into The Carpet
The Circus. The Smell! Anything Could Happen!
Listening To My Friends Arguing With Each Other Because They’re So Clever And Funny
ASMR And The Word ASMRtist
Sleepovers
Poems (Good Ones)
When People I Love Say They’d Love Someone I Love
20. Cinema Feeling
THINGS PHIA SABAN HATES:
That Street Performance Thing Where A Person Is Standing On A Plinth, Very Still, Maybe Painted Silver Or Floating. I’m Scared Of That.
When People Ask Questions In The Q&A That Aren’t Pure Of Heart, Or Even Questions
When I Take Off My Socks And They Leave Impressions On My Legs
Being The Only Person Watching The Film Who’s Still Awake
Bananas
That I Have The Sleeping Habits Of A Teenage Boy (No Offence) And People Console Me By Saying I Must Be Genetically Descended From A Caveman Who Did The Night Watch Or Something. Probably Not, Guys.
(Sweet Baby) Horse Hooves Just After They’re Born (Don’t Look It Up)
When People Hurt A Spider Instead Of Taking It Outside
Obsessing Over Making “The Right Choice”
The Idea Of Having A Yoghurty Sleeve
People Saying They Feel “Humbled” When Something Good Happens To Them. Sorry.
That I Am Constantly Washing Or Drying Clothes. Anyone Else????
That I’ve Always Read My Last Free Article
Forgetting My MUJI 0.38
Getting Worried About Whether I Can Or Can’t Visualize The Red Apple In That Aphantasia Test
Packing. It Takes A Village (One Other Person To Help Me)
That My Therapist Wants To Talk About Why I’m Late (She’s Probably Onto Something)
My Ears Popping. It’s Like Body Prison
That I Really Don’t Know How Many Sprays Of Perfume To Do
J’Hate To Hate
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