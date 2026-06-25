Hi guys, hope you’re having a nice week!

I was a surprise reader at Belletrist’s reading la few nights ago at the Fifth Avenue Hotel for Lili Anolik’s new Eve Babitz TOO L.A. book of sent and unsent letters which came out yesterday. If you’re a fan of Eve Babitz, enjoy 1970’s gossip, and LA lore, you need to read this book!

Emma Roberts, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Alexi Wasser, Caroline Calloway and Sarah Catherine Hook also read letters from Lili’s new book. It was very chic!

I’ll be interviewing Lili next Monday June 29th at McNally Jackson in NYC if you’re a fan of Eve and want to learn more about her personal life and the stuff that didn’t make the books until now.

You can RSVP here. It’s only $5.

In case you missed your announcement last week. We’re now casting for our upcoming Senior Talent Show. If you know any talented older adults (70+) that should be in it, please email us: hidreambabypress@gmail.com.

You can read more about the show in the post below.

-Matt Starr

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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.

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Dream Baby Press asked Phia Saban for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Phia Saban is a London-based actor who made her screen debut in the final season of Netflix’s The Last Kingdom before starring HBO’s House of the Dragon as Princess — later Queen — Helaena Targaryen. On the stage, Saban has appeared in theatre productions including Oedipus and The Maids , cementing her reputation as one of Britain’s most compelling young actors.

Follow Phia Saban on Instagram.

THINGS PHIA SABAN LOVES:

Walking Past A Vent In A City And Smelling Swimming Pool Being In A Car My Friend Is Driving. It Feels Really Grown Up. Also Being In A Car With My Family And Everybody Is Laughing. Kind Of Bad-Quality Videos That Prove Mermaids Are Real And Have Been Spotted In Murky Depths Kissing In Old Films Where It’s Just Their Faces Slowly Smushing Together First Names In Song Lyrics And Poems. So Specific. Makes My Heart Ache. Sleeping In A Full-Length Button-Up Pyjama Set Like A Gentleman An Old Lady Smiling At Me London Roses On Concrete My Postcard Collection Info Buses, Trains, Cable Cars, Walking With Seb A Greek Island Freaky Romantic Stuff Like That Guy Who Had His Wife’s Wet Footprint Marks On The Stairs Woven Into The Carpet The Circus. The Smell! Anything Could Happen! Listening To My Friends Arguing With Each Other Because They’re So Clever And Funny ASMR And The Word ASMRtist Sleepovers Poems (Good Ones) When People I Love Say They’d Love Someone I Love

20. Cinema Feeling

THINGS PHIA SABAN HATES: