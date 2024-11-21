I think a reprint of this book would be really useful now.

A few highlights..

WHY PEOPLE KISS

What happens when a man and a woman kiss? That is to say, what happens, to the various parts of the body when two people in love join their lips in bliss? Years ago, before our biologists knew of the existence of the glands in our bodies, one writer quoted a scientist as saying that "kissing is pleasant because the teeth, jawbones and lips are full of nerves, and when the lips meet, an electric current is generated." What nonsense! what utter nonsense! In the first place, two people kiss because they are satisfying, a hunger within them, a hunger that is as natural as the hunger for food, water and knowledge. It is the hunger of sex that drives them to each other. After that, hunger has been satiated, then comes the hunger for a home, for children and for marital happiness. This hunger is instinctive, that is, we are born with it, all of us, and we cannot learn it or acquire it in any way.

APPROVED METHODS OF KISSING

The only kiss that counts is the one exchanged by two people who are in love with each other. That is the first essential of the satisfying kiss. For a kiss is really the union of two soul-mates who have come together because they were made for each other. The reason for this is that the kiss is really the introduction to love, true love. The kiss prepares the participants for the love life of the future. It is the foundation, the starting point of sexual love. And it is for that reason that the manner in which the kiss is performed is so vitally important. There are still young women extant who believe that babies are the result of ki sses Actually! this is a fact! And this condition exists because our parents, in the main, are either ignorant of the methods of explaining sex to their children or are too embarrassed to enlighten them. The result is that their children obtain their sexual information from the streets and alleys or else remain ignorant of it and believe such things as was mentioned above.

THE "SPIRITUAL" KISS

For instance, there can be kisses exchanged merely in intense glances. A sort of "spiritual kiss" can pass between the adoring eyes of a pair of lovers. The hot blooded Latin knows the power of such kisses. Their fiery temperaments are ever questing for new delights, for variations, for delightful and artful ways of adding to the pleasure of love. There is a poem extant written by a young Spanish poet to his sloe-eyed, raven-tressed senorita. No doubt it was sung by him under her balcony while the romantic moon streamed down liquid beams. But the poem quite amply describes this point of kissing with things other than your lips. Then she kisses with her eyelids, Kisses with her arching eye-brows, With her soft cheek softly rubbing, With her chin and hands and fingers, All the frame of Manuela, All her blood and all her spirit, All melt down to burning kisses.

HOW TO KISS GIRLS WITH DIFFERENT SIZES OF MOUTHS