I love Love On The Spectrum and I love Abbey (and her boyfriend David) from the show. We shared her list a little over a year and a half ago on Instagram but now we’re on Substack so I wanted to reshare it here with everyone.

It’s such a beautiful list and makes me happy every time I revisit it. I hope you feel similarly! Have a great week!

-Matt Starr

Dream Baby Press asked Abbey Romeo for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates.

Abbey is 26 years old and was diagnosed with autism at age 2.5. She likes writing music about her journey with autism, making hats, hiking with her dog Clementine, collecting mermaids and stuffed animals, and plunging down tall waterslides!



She was on the Netflix show “Love on The Spectrum” where she met her amazing boyfriend David.

THINGS ABBEY ROMEO LOVES:

﻿﻿﻿Big Wild Cats ﻿﻿﻿Shredding Paper ﻿﻿﻿Making Hats ﻿﻿﻿Fruit Flavored Snacks ﻿﻿﻿Listening to Pop, Disney, and Classic 80’s Music ﻿﻿﻿Plain Double Double Meat Cheese and Bun with Cheese Fries and a Milkshake from In N Out ﻿﻿﻿Free Falling Down Trapdoor Waterslides ﻿﻿﻿Jodi Benson, the Voice of Ariel ﻿﻿﻿When David Calls Me Sweetcakes Lima Beans

THINGS ABBEY ROMEO HATES:

﻿﻿﻿Gluten Free Foods ﻿﻿﻿Hot Chili Peppers ﻿﻿﻿Disney Villains ﻿﻿﻿Horror Movies ﻿﻿﻿Babies Crying on Airplanes... Or Anywhere ﻿﻿﻿Drinking from Plastic Water Bottles ﻿﻿﻿Long Lines at Disneyland ﻿﻿﻿When People Touch My Collectibles Without Asking ﻿﻿﻿Failing a Level in Candy Crush ﻿﻿﻿﻿Spiders

