Abbey from Love On The Spectrum's Love/Hate List
20 Things Abbey Romeo Loves and Hates
I love Love On The Spectrum and I love Abbey (and her boyfriend David) from the show. We shared her list a little over a year and a half ago on Instagram but now we’re on Substack so I wanted to reshare it here with everyone.
It’s such a beautiful list and makes me happy every time I revisit it. I hope you feel similarly! Have a great week!
-Matt Starr
Dream Baby Press asked Abbey Romeo for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates.
Abbey is 26 years old and was diagnosed with autism at age 2.5. She likes writing music about her journey with autism, making hats, hiking with her dog Clementine, collecting mermaids and stuffed animals, and plunging down tall waterslides!
She was on the Netflix show “Love on The Spectrum” where she met her amazing boyfriend David.
THINGS ABBEY ROMEO LOVES:
Big Wild Cats
Shredding Paper
Making Hats
Fruit Flavored Snacks
Listening to Pop, Disney, and Classic 80’s Music
Plain Double Double Meat Cheese and Bun with Cheese Fries and a Milkshake from In N Out
Free Falling Down Trapdoor Waterslides
Jodi Benson, the Voice of Ariel
When David Calls Me Sweetcakes
Lima Beans
THINGS ABBEY ROMEO HATES:
Gluten Free Foods
Hot Chili Peppers
Disney Villains
Horror Movies
Babies Crying on Airplanes... Or Anywhere
Drinking from Plastic Water Bottles
Long Lines at Disneyland
When People Touch My Collectibles Without Asking
Failing a Level in Candy Crush
Spiders
