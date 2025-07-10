ALEX ROSS PERRY'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Alex Ross Perry Loves and Hates
asked Alex Ross Perry for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.
Alex Ross Perry is a writer, producer and filmmaker. He worked at the legendary video store Kim’s Video in Manhattan and is the director of the films The Color Wheel, Listen Up Philip, Her Smell, Ghost: Rite Here Rite Now, Pavements and Videoheaven.
Videohaven is out now. If you miss and love video stores like I do, go check it out.
You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.
Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com
Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.
THINGS ALEX ROSS PERRY LOVES:
1. British library tales of the weird
2. Carpet
3. Collecting stamps + pressed pennies
4. New wave of traditional heavy metal
5. World's Fair history
6. Air conditioning
7. instagram bootleg t-shirt companies
8. Shudder originals
9. The sound of ceramic on marble
10. Tap water
11. Slippers
12. Peanut butter pretzel bites
13. Collaborating with ghost
14. Filling in blind spots
15. Popcorn
16. Having/using a printer
18. Re-reading or re-watching things I have little or no memory of
19. That things I've always wanted (Ex: remote control power strips) got invented years ago and i get to find out now
20. Quitting
THINGS ALEX ROSS PERRY HATES:
1. Notes calls
2. Bare feet (having + seeing)
3. The state of the film industry
4. Incense
5. When the person in front of you has paid but lingers about loading bag/wallet
6. Someone saying they 'can't' do something that they could, but won't
7. Confusion that my last name is not 'Ross Perry'
8. Receiving 0 preferential treatment in situations where i deserve just a little bit
9. That nothing (technology) works anymore
10. Springtime weather
11. Italy
12. Dressing up (embarrassing)
13. All these worthless shows they make
14. How often school is closed
15. Pitching (aka my job)
16. Pretension as artistic quality
17. Bad avocados
18. Driving in New York City
19. $1+ extra for onions or mushrooms
20. Losing things
- Alex Ross Perry
Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.
"MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”
- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends
The Dream Baby Press Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.