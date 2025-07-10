Dream Baby Press asked Alex Ross Perry for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Alex Ross Perry is a writer, producer and filmmaker. He worked at the legendary video store Kim’s Video in Manhattan and is the director of the films The Color Wheel, Listen Up Philip, Her Smell, Ghost: Rite Here Rite Now, Pavements and Videoheaven.

Videohaven is out now. If you miss and love video stores like I do, go check it out.

THINGS ALEX ROSS PERRY LOVES:

1. British library tales of the weird

2. Carpet

3. Collecting stamps + pressed pennies

4. New wave of traditional heavy metal

5. World's Fair history

6. Air conditioning

7. instagram bootleg t-shirt companies

8. Shudder originals

9. The sound of ceramic on marble

10. Tap water

11. Slippers

12. Peanut butter pretzel bites

13. Collaborating with ghost

14. Filling in blind spots

15. Popcorn

16. Having/using a printer

17. The Cinematrix game

18. Re-reading or re-watching things I have little or no memory of

19. That things I've always wanted (Ex: remote control power strips) got invented years ago and i get to find out now

20. Quitting

THINGS ALEX ROSS PERRY HATES:

1. Notes calls

2. Bare feet (having + seeing)

3. The state of the film industry

4. Incense

5. When the person in front of you has paid but lingers about loading bag/wallet

6. Someone saying they 'can't' do something that they could, but won't

7. Confusion that my last name is not 'Ross Perry'

8. Receiving 0 preferential treatment in situations where i deserve just a little bit

9. That nothing (technology) works anymore

10. Springtime weather

11. Italy

12. Dressing up (embarrassing)

13. All these worthless shows they make

14. How often school is closed

15. Pitching (aka my job)

16. Pretension as artistic quality

17. Bad avocados

18. Driving in New York City

19. $1+ extra for onions or mushrooms

20. Losing things

- Alex Ross Perry

