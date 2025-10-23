Hi! If you want to support our work, the best way is by becoming a paid subscription. I don't want to paywall The Love/Hate Lists so your support means a lot.

Dream Baby Press asked the author Alexa Chung for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Alexa Chung is a cultural icon whose influence spans fashion, broadcasting, and design. From her breakout on Popworld to fronting shows for MTV, the BBC, and Netflix, she’s become one of Britain’s most recognizable style figures. She’s a three-time Fashion Icon Award winner and current Financial Times contributor and continues to shape contemporary fashion with her wit, individuality, and enduring appeal.

THINGS ALEXA CHUNG LOVES:

Absolute clarity Mozzarella with anchovies A vintage men’s tuxedo When people are brilliant at what they do Digestive biscuits with double cream poured over the top (will accept single cream) Making people laugh but keeping my face absolutely completely still if they do and ideally taking a drag of A cigarette and exhaling as the lols peter out Manners Denim The smell of marker pens Mrs Prada Learning about history Navy blue jumpers That weird boot people wear when they’ve broken their foot/leg Dahlias Paul Thomas Anderson Naps Strings on a song in a minor key Radio 4 Ballet flats Wordplay Beauty

THINGS ALEXA CHUNG HATES:

Tiny secret socks concealed within a shoe Large drinks Being shown anything on someone’s phone Whispering A lack of spacial awareness Crying in front of people The glaring medical research gender bias Bragging That pop stars always wear leotards for big shows My inability to cook rice well What’s in your bag That I wasn’t around for the swinging sixties Long stories The indignity of holding your plate near a buffet Having to prioritize men’s core temperature in cars and offices A text that reads “Do you have time for a chat?” Songs from musicals in a karaoke room

ALEXA CHUNG’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS