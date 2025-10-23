Alexa Chung's Love/Hate List
40 Things Alexa Chung Loves and Hates
Hi! If you want to support our work, the best way is by becoming a paid subscription. I don't want to paywall The Love/Hate Lists so your support means a lot.
Thank you!
Dream Baby Press asked the author Alexa Chung for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Alexa Chung is a cultural icon whose influence spans fashion, broadcasting, and design. From her breakout on Popworld to fronting shows for MTV, the BBC, and Netflix, she’s become one of Britain’s most recognizable style figures. She’s a three-time Fashion Icon Award winner and current Financial Times contributor and continues to shape contemporary fashion with her wit, individuality, and enduring appeal.
Scroll to the bottom of the page for Alexa’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.
Follow Alexa Chung on Instagram.
Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!
-Matt Starr
You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.
Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com
Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.
THINGS ALEXA CHUNG LOVES:
Absolute clarity
Mozzarella with anchovies
A vintage men’s tuxedo
When people are brilliant at what they do
Digestive biscuits with double cream poured over the top (will accept single cream)
Making people laugh but keeping my face absolutely completely still if they do and ideally taking a drag of
A cigarette and exhaling as the lols peter out
Manners
Denim
The smell of marker pens
Learning about history
Navy blue jumpers
That weird boot people wear when they’ve broken their foot/leg
Dahlias
Paul Thomas Anderson
Naps
Strings on a song in a minor key
Radio 4
Ballet flats
Wordplay
Beauty
THINGS ALEXA CHUNG HATES:
Tiny secret socks concealed within a shoe
Large drinks
Being shown anything on someone’s phone
Whispering
A lack of spacial awareness
Crying in front of people
The glaring medical research gender bias
Bragging
That pop stars always wear leotards for big shows
My inability to cook rice well
What’s in your bag
That I wasn’t around for the swinging sixties
Long stories
The indignity of holding your plate near a buffet
Having to prioritize men’s core temperature in cars and offices
A text that reads “Do you have time for a chat?”
Songs from musicals in a karaoke room