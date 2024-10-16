Alexi Wasser is a writer, director, actor, and producer living in New York City. Messy is her feature film directorial debut.

Messy is a neurotic sex comedy romp about a promiscuous love addict named Stella Fox who moves to New York after a bad breakup, and her quest to find love and purpose—one disappointing date at a time. A coming of age story about a woman who should have already come of age.

THINGS ALEXI WASSER LOVES:

Movies! ESPECIALLY going to a movie theater to see a movie: Some of my favorite movies that are major inspirations / vehicles to escape / cozy / make me feel less alone / romantic / make me laugh / feel seen and understood / help me understand humanity: An Unmarried Woman, Broken English, Looking For Mr. Goodbar, Shampoo, My Dinner with Andre, Swingers, Moonstruck, Goodfellas, Saturday Night Fever, Someone to Love, Clueless, Flashdance, the Devil Wears Prada, Unfaithful, Party Girl, Party Monster, Girlfriends, Defending Your Life, Unzipped, Modern Romance, Broadcast News, When Harry Met Sally, Dazed and Confused, the Devil Wears Prada, Wings Of Desire, Last Days of Disco, Lost In Translation, Rich and Famous, Ghostbusters, Starting Over, The Anniversary Party, and my directorial debut “Messy”. Tv Shows: Sex and The City, Law and Order: SVU, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, OG Beverly Hills 90210, Friends, The Sopranos, the Golden Girls, Fleabag season 2, Dinner For Five. Trash reality television that I no longer want to insult by calling trash: 90 Day fiancé, anything and everything Bravo, Vanderpump Rules, Real Housewives of anywhere and everywhere, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in the Bravo Clubhouse. Seek Treatment podcast with Cat Cohen and Pat Regan. Listening to this pod makes me feel like I’m hanging out with my two best friends. It’s cozy AND I actually LOL! The photos that my father (Julian Wasser) took of Joan Didion, Marcel Duchamp playing chess with Eve Babitz, Jack Nicholson & Angelica Houston, and more. Audiobooks: Listening to a book I’m into, being read / spoon fed into my ear holes by the author, makes me feel like I’m having an intimate, cerebral affair / rendezvous / tryst / dalliance! Long phone calls with good friends. Small Parties: House parties. Dinner parties. Epsom salt, bubble baths. And two hours to soak. Long meandering walks around New York City. The Elizabeth Street Garden in Nolita. Eating out in NYC: A sandwich and coffee at Olives on Prince and Sullivan, Raouls, Balthazaar, Odeon, The Waverly Diner. Fragrances: I can spend hours smelling various perfumes and colognes at Scent Bar. Currently wearing Tihota by Indult. I also love Fracas, Bal D’afrique. plum scented Japanese incense, Diptyque tuberose candles, and Chateau Marmont scented candles. Halloween: Though I never dress up, I love being around everything and anything Halloween related. Haunted houses, pumpkin patches, Hayrides, the halloween aisle of a Duane Reade / CVS / or Target, and Halloween movie marathons. When a lover brings me coffee in the morning Laughing, laughing, laughing with friends and new friends Messages! This is heaven on Earth for me! Two hour massages. By a masseuse with strong, experienced, capable, and confident hands. Being happily surprised. People with big personalities and pizazz: Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Mizrahi, Carlyne Cerf de Dudzelle - to name a few. Beauty supply stores: CO Bigelow, and Thompson Chemists. Hotels: The Bowery Hotel, The Chelsea Hotel, and The Greenwich Hotel. I even bought Bowery Hotel bedding. Now I feel like my pied a terre is a hotel room!

THINGS ALEXI WASSER HATES:

Doing dishes. I don't and have never had a dishwasher. I once drove my dishes over to a friends house, who had gone out of town, to wash my dishes in THEIR dishwasher. That was actually MORE work than me just hand washing my own dishes at my house. THAT’S how much I can't stand doing dishes by hand. I actually made life harder for myself, thinking that I was somehow escaping doing my own dishes. Dating apps. But yes, I’m on them. But I never message first. Men picking their nose in cars. Bro, your vehicle isn’t an invisible making machine. WE CAN SEE YOU! Slow walkers in New York City. Bad communication. I can’t stand being misunderstood, not being heard, not understanding, and not having clarity. I realize this will happen and is not always in my control. But it pains me. Hangovers. Thank gawd for non alcoholic beer. Helps with the social anxiety, and doesn't leave me with a four day hangover. Men in flip-flops. Yikes. Men in skinny jeans. Oof. Bad shoes. You decide what I mean by bad. It’s subjective, but also, it’s not subjective at all. A photo of a guy on a dating app, taken from the vantage point of getting a blowjob. Aka, a photo shot from below. No thank you. A selfie taken in a mirror covered in toothpaste and pus residue. Or with a toilet in the background with the seat up! Men who don’t engage in foreplay (making out, oral sex, etc). There’s an art to lovemaking. Let's be sensual! Anything corny. Especially people. Especially someone I’m on a date with. Taking my vitamins. I never remember. And if I do, my stomach is too empty to take them. Trader Joes at rush hour. It’s a fucking MAD HOUSE! People who stand behind me, who I’m absolutely not aware of, waiting for me to move, but who don’t say anything - instead of simply saying “Excuse me, could I get in there, please?” Our words and vocal cords were created for a reason. I’m not psychic (I WISH)! I don't have eyes in the back of my head. Instead of a passive aggressive, sour faced attitude, masquerading as patience, just open your mouth and pop out a charming / upbeat ‘Excuse me’. Who knows, we might just become lifelong friends. It could even turn into a meet cute! If nothing else, at least I’ll get out of your fucking way. Help me help YOU! People who walk down the street glazed over staring at their phone, nearly bashing into me. For the love of god, LOOK UP! I could be the next love of your life! But that aside, I just don’t want you careening into me, you fucking asshole! The fact that after years of judging people who wear Santal 33, I’m actually starting to love it. Shit talking. If I don't like someone or something, I ignore. Sometimes even still wishing them well. However, if you’re mean to me or do something horrible and are a monster, that's another story. Anything or anyone pretentious.

Get the first Dream Baby Press book- MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.

Buy MOUTHFUL here.

"MOUTHFUL KEEPS A RUNNING LYRICAL TAB OF ALL OF THE STRAY, HORNY, QUOTIDIAN, ANXIOUS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, GENEROUS THOUGHTS RACING THROUGH MATT'S HANDSOME LITTLE' HEAD. *CHEF'S KISS*”

- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends

You can read more about MOUTHFUL in Interview Mag, The LA Review of Books, PAPER Mag, Flaunt, Office Mag and Play Girl.