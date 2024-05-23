ALLIE ROWBOTTOM'S LOVE/HATE LIST (XL EDITION)
Dream Baby Press asked Allie Rowbottom for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates ❤️🚫
Allie Rowbottom is an LA based writer and author of the novel Aesthetica and the memoir Jell-O Girls. Her essays and short fiction can be found in Vanity Fair, Elle, The New York Times and elsewhere.
THINGS ALLIE ROWBOTTOM LOVES:
Smokey JAZZ with saxophone
Rosemary sourdough bread, lightly toasted with oat milk butter and a dash of salt
I also love Kalamata…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Dream Baby Press Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.