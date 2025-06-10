AMANDA PETRUSICH'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Amanda Petrusich Loves and Hates
asked Amanda Petrusich for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Amanda Petrusich is a staff writer and the pop music critic at The New Yorker, where she has profiled Iggy Pop, Metallica, Phoebe Bridgers, the National, Oneohtrix Point Never, Phish, Adrienne Lenker, and many others. She is a writer-in-residence at NYU's Gallatin School, and the author of three books about music.
THINGS AMANDA PETRUSICH LOVES:
The picture of Glenn Danzig carrying cat litter
The picture of Bernie Sanders in front of the Misfits logo
Margaritaville Times Square
Kissing on the ferry
Spaghetti and meatballs
Any piece of art by a little kid
Joe Strummer panting in the middle of “Straight to Hell”
The t-shirt rack at Hudson Valley Vinyl
Bars immediately after they open, when the bartender is still slicing citrus
Miniskirts
My parents
Pyro
Bicep tattoos
Beavis and Butt-Head
A fresh Sharpie
Birdfeeders
Hammocks
Fully loaded nachos
Trinkets
Buying groceries before a snowstorm
THINGS AMANDA PETRUSICH HATES:
“Wipe” as a noun
Grainy apples
Ticks
The Red Hot Chili Peppers
Cowards
Terminal 5
Overripe OR underripe bananas
Eating a turkey sandwich at the airport (grim)
Talking about A.I. in any capacity
Vaping
Tequila
Veneers
Blow drying my hair
Bluetooth
Close talkers
Spongy moth caterpillars
Speed traps
Limp pickles
