Dream Baby Press asked Amanda Petrusich for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Amanda Petrusich is a staff writer and the pop music critic at The New Yorker, where she has profiled Iggy Pop, Metallica, Phoebe Bridgers, the National, Oneohtrix Point Never, Phish, Adrienne Lenker, and many others. She is a writer-in-residence at NYU's Gallatin School, and the author of three books about music.

THINGS AMANDA PETRUSICH LOVES:

The picture of Glenn Danzig carrying cat litter The picture of Bernie Sanders in front of the Misfits logo Margaritaville Times Square Kissing on the ferry Spaghetti and meatballs Any piece of art by a little kid Joe Strummer panting in the middle of “Straight to Hell” The t-shirt rack at Hudson Valley Vinyl Bars immediately after they open, when the bartender is still slicing citrus Miniskirts My parents Pyro Bicep tattoos Beavis and Butt-Head A fresh Sharpie Birdfeeders Hammocks Fully loaded nachos Trinkets Buying groceries before a snowstorm

THINGS AMANDA PETRUSICH HATES:

“Wipe” as a noun Grainy apples Ticks Email The Red Hot Chili Peppers Cowards Terminal 5 Overripe OR underripe bananas Eating a turkey sandwich at the airport (grim) Talking about A.I. in any capacity Vaping Tequila Veneers Blow drying my hair Bluetooth Close talkers Spongy moth caterpillars Speed traps Limp pickles

