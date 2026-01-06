PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Aminatou Sow is a writer and interviewer. She is the co-author of the NYT bestseller BIG FRIENDSHIP: How We Keep Each Other Close. She's currently working on a book about grief. You can read her delightful newsletter, Crème de la Crème over on Substack.

THINGS AMINATOU SOW LOVES:

1. Hot make outs: heavy on the lips, tongue peekaboos, a little biting and hands that are never idle. Thank you.

2. Louche encounters

3. Nuance

4. Lovers who moan

5. Keeping correspondence and by extension, the post office.

6. Dark chocolate digestives

7. When transportation goes just right: a smooth flight, taking the bus to the train to the ferry, public transportation in a new country and you don’t get lost. Bliss.

8. The smell of the very first rain during West African rainy season. It’s intoxicating.

9. The Jenny Lewis body of work <3

10. When someone forgives me and I forgive them too.

11. Visiting my friends at work especially the non email workers.

12. Using Google Maps for trip planning

13. When my friends become friends with each other

14. Reading books and knowing things

15. The way my favorite 12 year old laughs. It’s so pure

16. French fries

17. Doing nothing together

18. Celebrating small wins

19. Emotional intelligence

20. The kindness of strangers

THINGS AMINATOU SOW HATES:

1. Obsession with celebrity

2. The exact moment you realize someone you’re talking to is an absolute idiot.

3. People who outsource basic brain functions to AI. You don’t want to use your brain to think? Why are you bragging about this??

4. “I know you but you don’t remember me”

5. Enemies of progress

6. Vogue Weddings and all wedding announcement culture.

6. Being jealous of your friends. Get a grip. And therapy! Insecure people are very dangerous to society

7. Dampness

8. Dry lips

9. Low ethics behavior

10. People having opinions about things they don’t understand or know about

11. Turbulence

12. When people announce they’re going “to Africa” WHICH COUNTRY?!

13. Adult bullies

14. Discourse

15. Insincerity

16. People who put their feet up on public transit or plane seats. Sick, selfish behavior

17. Chronic lateness

18. Not minding my business

19. Consumerism

20. Fascism

