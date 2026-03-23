Hi guys! II’m writing you from South Carolina but all I want to talk about is London.

If you live in London and missed our previous note, please hold the night of April 14th! We’re coming to London to host our first big reading. It will be amazing. I promise.

We’ll announce the line up and make tickets available soon. There is limited capacity so if you want to get a ticket, you will have access in our Newsletter first. Make sure your friend subscribe if they don’t already.

If anyone from Oxford University reads our newsletter or if you know someone who works there, please email/connect us. I have some ideas and would love to talk.

Also, Happy belated World Poetry Day! I posted a collection of my favorite poems from my book Mouthful which you can get here in honor of it.

Have a great week! Enjoy Amy’s Love/Hate List!

-Matt Starr

PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Amy Francombe for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Amy Francombe is a Contributing Editor at Vogue Business and writes the Substack Amy_coded.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Amy’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Amy Francombe on Instagram and Substack.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

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THINGS AMY FRANCOMBE LOVES:

When the moon looks orange Cities with well-cared-for stray cat populations Feeling sexy as fuck Using lots of explanation marks!!!! When something really good happens and you can trace it directly back to something that went really wrong Figuring it out on a long walk The French onion soup at Balthazar Psychics telling me what I want to hear Booking an Uber and it’s immediately 2 minutes away Attention Discovering new things through someone else’s passion for it The way Mac DeMarco’s song Chamber of Reflection makes me feel Airplane food Overnight success that takes 10 years To see the homies win Texts checking whether you got home safe Having a think Starting a sentence with “and” or “but” Having a perfectly frozen forehead An Irish exit

THINGS AMY FRANCOMBE HATES:

The concept of evil eye (don’t give losers power over your life!!!) That I can’t sing The tone of “per my last email” Passwords that require at least one symbol, one number and 12 characters Bad listeners Lime bikes with missing pedals Being tickled Not being able to tell if someone is joking or not The way my boyfriend crosses a really busy road Attention How quickly brands jump on viral trends and words Mysterious bad odors I can’t locate The necessary evil that is self promotion Reality TV now attracts people who just want to be famous, rather than far more interesting personalities who are doing it for fun The unintended afterlife of plastic When someone says “I’m fine” when they’re obviously not Scheduling a call at 4pm on a Friday People who aggressively overtake old people on the street Holding the door for someone who is way too far away but now I have to commit How bad tanning is for you

AMY FRANCOMBE’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS