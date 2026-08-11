Anahid Nersessian's Love/Hate List
40 things the writer Loves and Hates
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Dream Baby Press asked Anahid Nersessian’s or a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Anahid Nersessian is a writer based in Los Angeles. Her book ‘How to Have Sex in a Poem’ will be published by FSG in February 2027. You can find her work in The New Yorker, The New York Review of Books, Bookforum, Bidoun, and elsewhere.
Scroll to the bottom of the page for Anahid’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.
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-Matt Starr
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THINGS ANAHID NERSESSIAN LOVES:
Beautiful Women
Hotel Bars
Never Checking A Bag
Going To The Movies Alone
Going To The Movies At 10 Or 11am
People Who Don’t Seem Shy But Are
Italian Soft-Core Film Soundtracks
Annie Lennox’s Performance Of “Walking On Broken Glass” On The Arsenio Hall Show, 1992
Dodgeball
When A Friend Cancels Plans And I Get To Stay Home Without Feeling Guilty
Peroni
The LA River
Mom-And-Pop Hardware Stores
Old Cookbooks Especially From The 1980s
Sleeping Under Two Comforters
The Poetry Of Frank Stanford
Long Train Rides
Meeting My Friends’ Parents
Finishing A Book Someone Recommended To Me Especially If It Sucked
Mini Golf
THINGS ANAHID NERSESSIAN HATES:
Perfume
Car Horns/Honking
“Live Jazz” At A Restaurant
Group Chats
Band T-Shirts For Babies
Sorbet
Adults Who Use The Word “Tummy” When Speaking To Other Adults
Overzealous Texters
When Someone Leaves A Party And Someone Else Immediately Starts Talking
Trash About Them, So Tacky And Embarrassing
Waking Up All The Way On One Side Of The Bed
Yoga
Being Asked To List My Hobbies
AI Screensavers
Kitten Heels
Moths Eating My Sweaters
Feeling Like A Flake/Bad Friend
Electric Toothbrushes
Targeted Ads
Five-Hour-Long Playlists
Scrabble