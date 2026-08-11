Hi guys!

SAVE THE DATE. August 26th. We’re hosting something really special.

We’ll announce it later this week. Don’t miss it!

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PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Anahid Nersessian’s or a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Anahid Nersessian is a writer based in Los Angeles. Her book ‘How to Have Sex in a Poem’ will be published by FSG in February 2027. You can find her work in The New Yorker, The New York Review of Books, Bookforum, Bidoun, and elsewhere.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Anahid’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Anahid on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

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THINGS ANAHID NERSESSIAN LOVES:

Beautiful Women Hotel Bars Never Checking A Bag Going To The Movies Alone Going To The Movies At 10 Or 11am People Who Don’t Seem Shy But Are Italian Soft-Core Film Soundtracks Annie Lennox’s Performance Of “Walking On Broken Glass” On The Arsenio Hall Show, 1992 Dodgeball When A Friend Cancels Plans And I Get To Stay Home Without Feeling Guilty Peroni The LA River Mom-And-Pop Hardware Stores Old Cookbooks Especially From The 1980s Sleeping Under Two Comforters The Poetry Of Frank Stanford Long Train Rides Meeting My Friends’ Parents Finishing A Book Someone Recommended To Me Especially If It Sucked Mini Golf

THINGS ANAHID NERSESSIAN HATES:

Perfume Car Horns/Honking “Live Jazz” At A Restaurant Group Chats Band T-Shirts For Babies Sorbet Adults Who Use The Word “Tummy” When Speaking To Other Adults Overzealous Texters When Someone Leaves A Party And Someone Else Immediately Starts Talking Trash About Them, So Tacky And Embarrassing Waking Up All The Way On One Side Of The Bed Yoga Being Asked To List My Hobbies AI Screensavers Kitten Heels Moths Eating My Sweaters Feeling Like A Flake/Bad Friend Electric Toothbrushes Targeted Ads Five-Hour-Long Playlists Scrabble

ANAHID NERSESSIAN’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS