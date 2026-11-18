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Dream Baby Press asked Anika Jade Levy for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

ANIKA JADE LEVY is a writer from Colorado. She is a founder of Forever Magazine, a teacher in the Writing program at Columbia, and a contributor at Playboy. Her first book, Flat Earth, is being adapted for television by Vice Studios. Get her book here.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Anika’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Anika Jade Levy on on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

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THINGS ANIKA JADE LEVY LOVES:

1) New Years Eve

2) Grading papers

3) The Catcher in the Rye

4) The List of Things Lena Dunham Apologized for in 2016

5) Berlin in Summer

6) Southern Ontario Gothic

7) Men who know how to handle a newspaper

8) 1-800-1800

9) Texting my boyfriend: “Do you even love me?”

10) The concept of a dowry

11) Kaitlin Phillips’ Gift Guide

12) Good obituaries

13Sally Rooney

14) Caviar pie

15) Mad Men

16) Peter Pan collars

17) The Writers Guild of America

18) The Chateau Marmont

19) Tom Willis

20) The male Gaze

THINGS ANIKA JADE LEVY HATES:

1) Being asked if I’m having fun

2) Being told “Good luck”

3) Being photographed eating

4) Splitting the check

5) Berlin in Winter

6) People who are annoyed by children

7) People who say they hate New York

8) People who say they don’t watch television

9) Men who know their attachment style

10) The phrase “literary it girls”

11) Checking my email

12) The phrase “women’s stories”

13) Hotel rooms without bathtubs

14) April 15th

15) True crime

16) The beauty industry

17) Literary events that start on time

18) Getting dirty from the newspaper

19) Reading without a pencil

20) Toxic positivity