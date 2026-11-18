Dream Baby Press asked Anika Jade Levy for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
ANIKA JADE LEVY is a writer from Colorado. She is a founder of Forever Magazine, a teacher in the Writing program at Columbia, and a contributor at Playboy. Her first book, Flat Earth, is being adapted for television by Vice Studios. Get her book here.
Scroll to the bottom of the page for Anika’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.
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-Matt Starr
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THINGS ANIKA JADE LEVY LOVES:
1) New Years Eve
2) Grading papers
3) The Catcher in the Rye
4) The List of Things Lena Dunham Apologized for in 2016
5) Berlin in Summer
6) Southern Ontario Gothic
7) Men who know how to handle a newspaper
8) 1-800-1800
9) Texting my boyfriend: “Do you even love me?”
10) The concept of a dowry
11) Kaitlin Phillips’ Gift Guide
12) Good obituaries
13Sally Rooney
14) Caviar pie
15) Mad Men
16) Peter Pan collars
17) The Writers Guild of America
18) The Chateau Marmont
19) Tom Willis
20) The male Gaze
THINGS ANIKA JADE LEVY HATES:
1) Being asked if I’m having fun
2) Being told “Good luck”
3) Being photographed eating
4) Splitting the check
5) Berlin in Winter
6) People who are annoyed by children
7) People who say they hate New York
8) People who say they don’t watch television
9) Men who know their attachment style
10) The phrase “literary it girls”
11) Checking my email
12) The phrase “women’s stories”
13) Hotel rooms without bathtubs
14) April 15th
15) True crime
16) The beauty industry
17) Literary events that start on time
18) Getting dirty from the newspaper
19) Reading without a pencil
20) Toxic positivity