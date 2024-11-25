ANNASOPHIA ROBB'S LOVE/HATE LIST
Dream Baby Press asked AnnaSophia Robb for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates ❤️🚫
AnnaSophia Robb is an actress, producer, and native Coloradan but a New Yorker at heart. If you see her on the street, you might think you grew up with her or attended soccer camp together, but no, she was just in a bunch of movies you watched as a youth like Bridge to Terabithia and Race to Witch Mountain. She loved working on The Carrie Diaries and most recently, she was in Jeremy Saulnier's REBEL RIDGE and stars in the upcoming series GROSSE POINTE GARDEN SOCIETY on NBC/Peacock.
Follow AnnaSophia on Instagram here
THINGS ANNASOPHIA ROBB LOVES:
Cheese, Even Raclette Baby!
Spontaneous Dinner Plans
Fireflies. Ever Magical
Corgi Butts... Because Who Doesn't
Backseat Driving (But Only By Me)
The Sweet Hopeful Smell Of Lilies
A Good Professional Teeth Cleaning
Cuddle Puddle With My Cousins
When People Struggle To Keep The Subway Doors Open For Other Desperate Passengers
Halloween, esp. WITCHES
THINGS ANNASOPHIA ROBB HATES:
Sticky Fingers
Blisters From Cute Shoes. They Quickly Become Less Cute.
Busted Trash Bags On The Street (And The Ensuing Mess)
The Male-To-Female Ratio In Congress
Incessant Construction Noise (I'm Currently Surrounded By It)
Mildewy Towels ick
Shoes In The House (Specifically In New York)
Stuffy Hot Subway Air
The Price Of Broadway Tickets oy
My Tense Shoulders That Refuse To Chill Out. Is This Just Aging? Or Is It My Anxiety?
