Dream Baby Press asked Annie Hamilton for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Annie Hamilton is a writer and actor from New York City.

THINGS ANNIE HAMILTON LOVES:

People who tell the truth People who don’t tell the truth GETTING TAN Knowing I won’t get into the airport lounge but trying anyway Overdoing it with perfume (spraying perfume 20x all over your body 3x a day) Men's arms when they're driving Wearing slides not in your own neighborhood Stage Door (movie - 1937) SINCERITY IN ALL FORMS/ HANDING OUT COMPLIMENT AFTER COMPLIMENT Little boy’s Levi’s jeans on Amazon (40 bucks) Pillows from the shoe brand UGGS (life changing) Dominos thin crust with Ranch Ishtar (movie) The Kinks and the Beatles (just getting into music) White Leather Keds Modern Love by Constance DeJong and Kafka was the Rage by Anatole Broyard Mike Nichols anything (YouTube; biographies; the 3 docs; etc..) Cigarettes The glass menagerie play (and all Tennessee Williams) LIGHT!!! LOTS AND LOTS OF LIGHT

THINGS ANNIE HAMILTON HATES:

Group dinners / group activities (except if its for work..loveeee it for work) Calling anything basic or cringe (lazy of you) People NOT knowing what I’m up to Butalso hatred for People knowing WHERE I AM (“find my friends” is a perverted little app that I cant believe all of you people use) People who FaceTime me (I can only FaceTime you) Being jealous of people who have plastic surgery because I myself will never get plastic surgery (too scared) Dinner at 8 (dinner should either be at 730 or 930 nothing in between) Proving you’re new and improved Masturbating (I love it I just feel really guilty about it xoxo) Only liking men who won’t ever like me <3 Los Angeles (sorry) (but love the people when they’re not in the place) People who make their art about me and I’m not allowed to say anything about it (I know this is obnoxious but feels like a good time to say it) Heels FUCK a heel over 1.5 inches Doing what you love but the job being not being what you love Nail polish on hands (but def need it on my feet) Inside jokes in art The University of Southern California Cigarettes Not being able to airplane mode specific people ALL REALITY TV - ENOUGH ALREADY

