Write about something that pisses you off in 200 (ish) words or less.
(Write your response in the comments below)
-Is it a person??
-A thing??
-Is it you?!?
What does it make you want to do?
Punch a wall?
Eat yourself to oblivion?
Starve yourself?
Does it make you want to buy a gun??
Work out til’ you pass out??
What music do you listen to when you’re pissed off?
-Kanye? Paramore? Stravinsky? Metallica? Green Day? The Gladiator Soundtrack?? The Sex Pistols??
Write your response in the comments below!
i’m pissed cause i got my literature degree to pour your skim milk latte
i’m pissed cause extra foam
cause the froth and fermentation
pissed cause i’d make rent in a day showing my tits
at least i’d be utilizing my assets that way
pissed cause i’d have earned it at least
pissed at the fix i need to function
at $55.98 for plan b & a cherry coke
pissed cause he doesn’t read
and i wrote it about him
i’m pissed cause i’m pissed
and formidable and stunning
pissed at severity
and your sincerity’s lacking
at the man in the window pressing face against glass
at the empty bottle and the ticking clock
pissed cause desire’s been gone for days
and the pills stopped helping
at magenta and polyester and cliché
pissed at hi honey , indignity, the train
inheritance, your silence, feeling insane
pissed cause i pissed
and now it’s more than urine i’ve got to think about
I received a job offer recently. I’ve been desperate to find steady work post-grad. This offer was my saving grace. I accepted the position over the phone & was told I’d be given an official offer letter via email. I waited over two weeks but never received this. I contacted the hiring manager via phone & email. No response. Finally, at my mother’s suggestion, I went to the office in person. Apparently, a woman from HR had been trying to reach me.
After I left, I got a call from her. “I sent you the offer email two weeks ago. We didn’t hear from you, so we assumed you didn’t want the job & we proceeded with another candidate.” I told her I never saw her email come through. I’d been checking every single day. I refreshed my inbox again, sorted through my spam, checked my trash: nothing. “Oh,” she said. “We send them encrypted which might be why you never received it.”
I wanted to scream. WHY DIDN’T YOU TRY TO REACH ME ANOTHER WAY? WHY DIDN’T THE HIRING MANAGER CALL OR EMAIL ME BACK? WHY DIDN’T YOU ASK HER FOR MY PHONE NUMBER TO CALL ME & AFFIRM MY INTEREST IN THE POSITION? I was so fucking angry.
People who have no respect for exerting effort to effectively communicate with others piss me off. Fuck that business & fuck those disrespectful people. I’m surprised they managed to get a job in the first place.