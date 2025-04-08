Dream Baby Press asked Ashley Graham for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Ashley Graham is a supermodel, entrepreneur, and author whose influence has helped reshape the fashion and media industries while redefining traditional beauty standards. She has appeared on the covers of Vogue, British Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar UK, Cosmopolitan, and New York Magazine, and was the first curve model featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swim. Graham has been included in Time’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” and will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago beginning April 15, 2025, at the Ambassador Theatre for a limited engagement through May 25.

Follow Ashley Graham on Instagram.

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

An inside joke that never dies

The gnome village my mom keeps adding to in my backyard. Every time I visit, there’s another one.

That moment in Chicago when I hold up the newspaper so the audience can read over my shoulder: “Roxie Rocks Chicago.”

Percy pigs — the ones from the UK

McDonald’s plain black coffee. It’s my favorite coffee in the world. I have a shirt with McCafé cups on it.

Miniature dinosaur figurines

Putting things in bags. Tiny bags, big bags, zipper bags, bags inside bags. I love bags.

Lambrusco wine

The beef jerky drawer in my office.

When I’m getting a pedicure and they stretch my toes apart — I wish they’d hold it longer.

When I’m getting glam and I wait for the perfect moment to scream and scare the living daylights out of my makeup artist

Ripping the bandaid off immediately — I’ll skip small talk and get to the personal stuff quick.

The ‘Clean Turkey’ sandwich from Court Street Grocers.

Day drinking

A perfect morning poop

Slumber parties with my boys — they sleep in their sleeping bags in our room and I can hear them breathing (lol). It’s the most endearing feeling.

Hydrangeas

When everything fits in a carry on

Being the friend who will always tell you there’s something in your teeth. I won’t let you go out like that.