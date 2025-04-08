ASHLEY GRAHAM'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Ashley Graham Loves and Hates
asked Ashley Graham for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Ashley Graham is a supermodel, entrepreneur, and author whose influence has helped reshape the fashion and media industries while redefining traditional beauty standards. She has appeared on the covers of Vogue, British Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar UK, Cosmopolitan, and New York Magazine, and was the first curve model featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swim. Graham has been included in Time’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” and will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago beginning April 15, 2025, at the Ambassador Theatre for a limited engagement through May 25.
Follow Ashley Graham on Instagram.
Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.
THINGS ASHLEY GRAHAM LOVES:
An inside joke that never dies
The gnome village my mom keeps adding to in my backyard. Every time I visit, there’s another one.
That moment in Chicago when I hold up the newspaper so the audience can read over my shoulder: “Roxie Rocks Chicago.”
Percy pigs — the ones from the UK
McDonald’s plain black coffee. It’s my favorite coffee in the world. I have a shirt with McCafé cups on it.
Miniature dinosaur figurines
Putting things in bags. Tiny bags, big bags, zipper bags, bags inside bags. I love bags.
Lambrusco wine
The beef jerky drawer in my office.
When I’m getting a pedicure and they stretch my toes apart — I wish they’d hold it longer.
When I’m getting glam and I wait for the perfect moment to scream and scare the living daylights out of my makeup artist
Ripping the bandaid off immediately — I’ll skip small talk and get to the personal stuff quick.
The ‘Clean Turkey’ sandwich from Court Street Grocers.
Day drinking
A perfect morning poop
Slumber parties with my boys — they sleep in their sleeping bags in our room and I can hear them breathing (lol). It’s the most endearing feeling.
Hydrangeas
When everything fits in a carry on
Being the friend who will always tell you there’s something in your teeth. I won’t let you go out like that.
Finding something on TikTok Shop and then hunting it down cheaper on Amazon
THINGS ASHLEY GRAHAM HATES:
A crackly bluetooth speaker connection
Being too early
Routine. These six weeks of structure for Chicago rehearsals have tested me spiritually. Was I even working before? Cause NOW I am…
Reading a text longer than three sentences
Uncomfortable bras
Bland food… everything should have a sauce
When people talk really badly about themselves
The lack of trendy plus size clothing options
When someone says “I’m dead”… No honey, you’re living
When someone won’t make eye contact while I’m talking to them
The sound of people chewing. Pretty sure I have misophonia
How much I pee now that I’m drinking over a gallon of water a day. Rehearsals…
A loooooooong voice note
Cold feet
The top, flat bed sheet — just give me the bottom sheet and the comforter
Zoom/Google Meets < Phone Calls
YES people; when someone just agrees with me to agree — I’d rather hear your real opinion
Dry skin. It’s uncomfortable. HYDRATE!
When you go down a niche rabbit hole on TikTok and suddenly your entire FYP is flooded with things you don’t love.
Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.
"MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”
- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends
The Dream Baby Press Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Finally another beer hater 😂 I’ll pick the Lambrusco every time haha! Loved this 💕