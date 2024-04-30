ASHLEY REESE'S LOVE/HATE LIST (XL EDITION)
Dream Baby Press asked Ashley Reese for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates ❤️⛔
Ashley Reese is a New York based writer who has spent most of her career reporting about politics, entertainment, and her own sex life. You've probably seen people yelling at her on Twitter. In March, she launched BAD BRAIN, a newsletter about life, death, pop culture, and the internet (and, yes, you should subscribe). She is currently writing a memoir,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Dream Baby Press Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.