20 Things Audrey Gelman Loves and Hates
Audrey Gelman is a businesswoman and the founder of The Six Bells and The Six Bells Countryside Inn. She previously founded The Wing, a women’s workspace with locations across the US and London. She is a native New Yorker and began her career in electoral politics and strategist communications.
THINGS AUDREY GELMAN LOVES:
The New York Mets
Amish smorgasbord restaurants where everyone sits together at communal tables
PBS’ FRONTLINE
Antique Malls. My body is not a temple but an antique mall
Wikifeet
The Buffalo Bills
The Upper West Side
Pleasant Rowland founder of American Girl Doll
The old Longaberger headquarters in Ohio that was shaped like a basket
The movie Midsommar
Mitzvah Kinder (Hasidic Dolls)
Everything Todd Solondz has ever written or directed
THINGS AUDREY GELMAN HATES:
Vegan restaurants
Bright white LED light bulbs
Capers
Disloyalty
The Red Hot Chili Peppers
Reality shows (sorry, all of them)
Books by Henry Miller
People who are snooty about wine or coffee
People talking to the camera directly on Instagram (worse if they are crying)
Hovering
Protein shakes
Musical theater (except Fiddler on the Roof and Sound of Music)
TikTok
Bitcoins
The Kansas City Chiefs (enough already)
Lip liner
Poppyseed Bagels
Hiking
Clogs