Dream Baby Press asked Audrey Gelman for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Audrey Gelman is a businesswoman and the founder of The Six Bells and The Six Bells Countryside Inn. She previously founded The Wing, a women’s workspace with locations across the US and London. She is a native New Yorker and began her career in electoral politics and strategist communications.

THINGS AUDREY GELMAN LOVES:

THINGS AUDREY GELMAN HATES:

Vegan restaurants Bright white LED light bulbs Capers Disloyalty The Red Hot Chili Peppers Reality shows (sorry, all of them) Books by Henry Miller People who are snooty about wine or coffee People talking to the camera directly on Instagram (worse if they are crying) Hovering Protein shakes Musical theater (except Fiddler on the Roof and Sound of Music) TikTok Bitcoins The Kansas City Chiefs (enough already) Lip liner Poppyseed Bagels Hiking Chase Utley Clogs

AUDREY GELMAN’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS