Hi guys,

I’ve been sick. I’m still kinda sick but getting back up and running again. If you missed our announcement yesterday, Dream Baby will be co-hosting Pen America’s Literary Gala at THE MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY. One of the greatest museums on Earth! I think we sold it out yesterday but you can get a ticket here if not.

I have really sucked at keeping our writing club going but I plan to do one towards the end of the month. If you’re new here and haven’t been. You should come. It’s the most special event we host. Everyone writes and everyone has the opportunity to read and we host it in the largest burger king (it’s 3 stories) on the east coast. It’s unpretentious and you don’t have to be a writer to come write. It’s for everyone. And its fun! Most importantly.

We’re going to be announcing submissions soon too. This has been one of the most requested things and I’m excited to finally open that up.

Start compiling those poems! We want them! Juliette Jeffers will be our new poetry editor. I love Juliette’s poetry and taste and she’s the perfect person to join the team.

I was interviewed by Elektra Kotsoni in Vogue Business about it a few weeks ago. You can read it below.

https://www.vogue.com/article/the-scoop-with-matt-starr-on-growing-dream-baby-press-and-traveling-to-london

I don’t ask this enough but what do you guys want to see from Dream Baby? Do you want Dream Baby merch? More interviews? New types of events? More opportunities to all hang together? Etc. Leave your ideas in the comments or email me.

Email me: hidreambabypress@gmail.com

I hope you enjoy Bertie’s lists! She read at our London event and I absolutely love her writing. You can read more of it on her Substack.

Have a great week!

Kindly,

Matt Starr

This is the vibe this week:

PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. The support really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked bertie brandes for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Bertie Brandes is a writer from London. She recently co-wrote the A24 film The Moment, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year. Bertie self-publishes zines and writes on Substack at Disorganised Attachment Style. She previously founded satirical women’s magazine Mushpit.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Bertie’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Bertie Brandes on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

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THINGS BERTIE BRANDES LOVES:

LOVES

Writing in the margins of books in Bic superfine biro Lying to get ahead Metallic graffiti A beautiful long manicure with one or two short unpolished nails One spray of DS & Durga Amber Kiso on the back of my neck A pot of tea on the dinner table Wearing sunglasses inside Having an alarm clock and a phone-free bedroom A5 Midori notebook - lined (almost always sold out) Al Green’s 1999 live performance of A Change is Gonna Come Buying fresh almond butter in an American supermarket Answering the big questions in little zines Dialectical Behaviour Therapy Full fat organic milk Youtube daily vloggers No Name #3 by Elliott Smith The ‘On Cinema at The Cinema’ universe Terry Pratchett Live tweeting my crash outs Ne me quitte pas (Don’t Leave Me) by Jacques Brel

THINGS BERTIE BRANDES HATES:

Having my photo taken Not having my photo taken It bags The term “Journaling” Wearing trainers (even though ballet pumps are destroying my body) People who aestheticize meaningful, transgressive art The phrase “It’s not that deep” Terrible writers who have made careers out of telling people how to write The experience of typing on an iPhone Street poetry that includes an @ Whatever ‘the stock market’ is Reality TV Beauty products and the beauty industry in general The bizarre veneration of random famous people and nepo babies Platform uggs Everything you do feeling like it’s reduced to an instagram post Going to the hairdressers Dishwashers Moodboards People I know personally who don’t follow me back

BERTIE BRANDES’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS