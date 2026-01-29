PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press asked Bess Kalb for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Bess Kalb is an Emmy-nominated comedy writer and the author of the #1 NYTimes Bestselling “Buffalo Fluffalo” series. She is also the bestselling author of “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me,” and writes the newsletter “The Grudge Report.”

Follow Bess Kalb on Instagram

THINGS BESS KALB LOVES:

Barbra Streisand reading the audiobook of her memoir My grandma Judy’s matzoh ball soup with big carrots An epidural My children Going to the movies alone at on Sunday night after the kids go to bed All school librarians Holding a grudge (it’s survival!) Not to be romantic but the way my best friend laughs when I make her laugh A long meal at a restaurant with my sister Sad female vocalists The Writer’s Guild A sample sale The way I feel like the most glamorous lady in town walking down the street after getting my hair blown out Melatonin even if it kills me Being in a writer’s room with my friends Watching “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on a hotel TV with my husband on vacation Pulkies on babies The way my toddler says “Can I tell ya somethin?” before he says anything Having written something

THINGS BESS KALB HATES:

Driving Parking Air freshener Having to write something Having a meeting Getting an email that requires a reply Everything happening right now in general A conversation with almost any straight man I’ve met except maybe 6 Any parenting advice from anyone for any reason Having no choice but to take the F to West 4th st The cruelty of a strapless bra in the summer Home birth evangelists The subterranean hell cafeteria at the Museum of Natural History. The shame of the greatest city in the world. Every type of weather in LA Being away from my children for more than three days. Cell phone playground dads. Just don’t have a kid! Running late Under dressing Over accessorizing Joke theft Book bans Autoimmune disease Undersalted pesto

BESS KALB’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS