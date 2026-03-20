Hi guys,

Thank god it’s sunny again in NYC. I live in denial that I have seasonal depression, but I don’t deny that I am affected by it’s dreariness sometimes.

I went to the New Jersey Medieval Times last night and NJ Hooters last Sunday. I think I’m being called back to my home state. I haven’t been to either in 20 years but I’m happy to report, not much has changed.

Here’s the mini report. Hooters is now family friendly. There were as many kids as there were adults. It’s next to a Best Western so if you get tired and dont want to uber back to NYC, you can stay in a cheap NJ hotel and live out your Sopranos fantasy.

Medieval Times made me feel like a kid again. It was extremely fun. They now have a sad looking (and tasting) vegan option (rice and beans). I recommend ordering an uber/Lyft and going on a date here. I’m shocked they haven’t opened one up in Williamsburg. People would flock. Woo needs Canyon Coffee when you can watch a bunch of shockingly hot men ride horses and play fight??

I wrote a new poem about New Jersey that is making the rounds within the NJ community on Instagram. You can read it below on my personal Substack.

London Update

I’ll write more about this this weekend, but if you live in London SAVE THE DATE- Tuesday April 14th.

Dream Baby is coming to town to host it’s first London Reading. It’s going to be big and fun and I’m excited to meet all my new London friends finally. I love London and wanna hang and meeting everyone. Send recs! And if you know of a hotel who would like to put me up, please connect me hidreambabypress@gmail.com . The pound is still strong!

Have a great weekend! Enjoy Biz’s Love/Hate List!

-Matt Starr

PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Biz Sherbert’s for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Biz Sherbert writes the American Style newsletter and is editor-at-large at The Face. She’s also a host of Nymphet Alumni, a podcast dedicated to the study of fashion and culture.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Biz’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Biz Sherbert on Instagram and Substack.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

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THINGS BIZ SHERBERT LOVES:

Walking around talking on the phone Feeling like myself Rice krispie treats Having a sibling that’s basically the same age as me Being from the South People who can do things I can’t Being really good at knowing exactly how much a suitcase weighs Letting your inner light shine Dessert before bed Orchids Knowing my friends for longer the older I get People who are good at excusing themselves Going on vacation to the same spot Love Not knowing the answer Half and half My Kindle Living life headphones off Bella Hadid Big sunglasses

THINGS BIZ SHERBERT HATES:

Having knots in my hair Bananas Fear Running for the train Judgment Sleeves or pants that are too short Being made to play parlor games Unnecessary self-torture Not getting enough sleep That there isn’t a 1 hour $20 plane ride from America to Europe Discourse grifters Normal people being obsessed with how they look Not being able to find my nail file When the conversation drags on too long Ubers that smell weird Shampoo that doesn’t lather Not having any groceries in the house Staining my white sheets That this pair of heels I want has been sold out for months People who are obsessed with germs

BIZ SHERBERT’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS