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-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked B.J. Novak for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

B.J. Novak is an Emmy nominated writer, actor, director and producer whose work spans television, film, books and digital media. He achieved worldwide recognition for portraying “Ryan Howard” and serving as a writer and executive producer on The Office and will next co-star in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Novak is also the author of the New York Times bestseller One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories and the children’s classic The Book With No Pictures.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for B.J.’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow B.J. Novak on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

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THINGS B.J. NOVAK LOVES:

Long sleeve t shirts WPA architecture Trader Joe’s Peanut Butter Pretzel Nuggets Five dollar bills Plain factual diary entries A bar with no windows The kind of hot summer day that everyone else complains about Christmas episodes of TV shows that imply Santa just might actually be real Extra glossy magazines 1990s style Poetry on Instagram Late Elvis concert clips Long walks on the beach Bruno Kirby Mitch Hedberg Globes Homemade Chex Mix Red Sox spring training Novellas (great length for a book) Coffee from chains (caffeine is a powerful drug; you wouldn’t get Xanax or Ambien from some cute artisanal apothecary on your travels; so, it’s best to get coffee from a place where you know the dose) The color blue

THINGS B.J. NOVAK HATES:

“Download our app” Underground parking garages The final four digits on a zip code (you don’t need it so why are you asking) Martini glasses (bad design on every level) When movies use 555 number (do they think I’m an idiot) Lightly carbonated waters (go all the way or don’t bother) Trying on clothes When TV show casts leave their primary location (camping trip episodes, etc) When someone tries to show me how to get somewhere on a physical map with a pen (just point) Gloves Mittens Stained glass Florida The color green When poems rhyme “a-gain” with the main/pain/gain sound When people say “99.999%” (oh, look who’s a mathematician)

B.J. NOVAK’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS