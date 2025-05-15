BOB THE DRAG QUEEN'S LOVE/HATE LIST
20 Things Bob the Drag Queen Loves and Hates
asked Bob the Drag Queen for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Bob the Drag Queen is television royalty, a comedy legend, and now a NY Times Best-Selling author for his debut novel 'Harriet Tubman: Live In Concert’. The novel imagines what it would be like if the abolitionist returned to continue sharing her message of freedom, but this time through writing and recording a hip-hop album
Get Bob’s new book here.
THINGS BOB THE DRAG QUEEN LOVES:
Chocolate Chip Cookies
The Delta One entrance at LAX
Girl Rap
Belly Chains
Applause
Men's boots with a heel
Maxi Skirts
Massaged kale caesar salad with cashews
Skank Tanks
Choreography to Jojo Siwa's "Karma"
THINGS BOB THE DRAG QUEEN HATES:
Being woken up on the plane
People who bring unexpected guests over
Not receiving a straw for drinks with food deliveries
Logging into accounts
Cats
Being pressured to get into the pool
Hugs from strangers
Cooking
Double Shantays on Drag Race
Mustard
