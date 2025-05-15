Dream Baby Press asked Bob the Drag Queen for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Bob the Drag Queen is television royalty, a comedy legend, and now a NY Times Best-Selling author for his debut novel 'Harriet Tubman: Live In Concert’. The novel imagines what it would be like if the abolitionist returned to continue sharing her message of freedom, but this time through writing and recording a hip-hop album

Get Bob’s new book here.

Follow Bob The Drag Queen on Instagram.

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

THINGS BOB THE DRAG QUEEN LOVES:

Chocolate Chip Cookies The Delta One entrance at LAX Girl Rap Belly Chains Applause Men's boots with a heel Maxi Skirts Massaged kale caesar salad with cashews Skank Tanks Choreography to Jojo Siwa's "Karma"

THINGS BOB THE DRAG QUEEN HATES:

Being woken up on the plane People who bring unexpected guests over Not receiving a straw for drinks with food deliveries Logging into accounts Cats Being pressured to get into the pool Hugs from strangers Cooking Double Shantays on Drag Race Mustard

Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.

Buy MOUTHFUL here.

"MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”

- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends