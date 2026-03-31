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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

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Dream Baby Press asked Brad Phillips for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Brad’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Brad Philips is an artist and writer. His writing has been published widely. His artwork has been exhibited widely. He lives in New York with his wife Cristine and their cat Cherry. Check out his first book of short stories, Essays and Fictions.

Follow Brad Phillips on Instagram and Substack.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

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THINGS BRAD PHILLIPS LOVES:

1. My wife Cristine, who I’ll have been married to for ten years in 2016. Her birthday’s coming up. Happy birthday babe.

2. Cherry, our cat, who is indescribably elegant, and whose love I seek to earn daily.

3. My mom. My aunt. My grandmother. My sister. Family women. 4 in 1.

2. Erotic thrillers from the 1990s. If only because it’s interesting to see what other people find erotic. They’re not always wrong. Sliver is a great movie. Underrated.

3. Waking up at 6:00am. The sunrise looks better when you’re freshly awake and sober than it does when you’re heading home drunk.

4. Scrabble, the wonderful, hurtful game I’ve long been addicted to.

5. Stretching. Wish I’d started sooner.

6. Character actors from the 80s and 90s. I’ve seen their faces so much they feel like family.

7. Chinese massage, particularly at Renew Day Spa 2 on Bowery.

8. Doctors with senses of humour, like my doctor, Dr. Chan. Can’t think of a profession where humour is more helpful.

9. A super warm, overly puffy winter coat. Closest I’ll ever get to being back in the womb.

10. Being sober. Everything else on this list would be fucked otherwise.

11. People that use regional curses, like jagoff.

12. Being a regular. Like at Pho Hung. Sometimes you get discounts; other perks. Writing this I realize I’m constantly trying to create family.

13. People willing to trade. My therapist just traded me for a painting. More people should trade.

14. Strangely horny 1970s television shows like Hart to Hart and McMillan & Wife. Horny crime fighting couples were a thing on TV when I was a kid. They made marriage seem fun, which it is.

15. Comedy. Jokes are everything.

16. Retired NBA players who become broadcasters, especially when it’s clear they’re doing it because they blew all their money.

17. Really long rallies in tennis. It gets hypnotic, sometimes feels like you’re on DMT.

18. Supportive and generous friends. That’s you Tao Lin.

19. People who don’t care about being right.

20. Most comments on Youtube.

THINGS BRAD PHILLIPS HATES:

1. Instagram

2. iPhones

3. Artist’s statements

4. That style men have where they look like the Zig Zag rolling paper guy

5. Pretentiousness

6. Loud restaurants, bars, galleries in New York.

7. Humblebragging/regular bragging/namedropping

8. All car design after 1991

9. The word ‘creatives’

10. People who need to be right

11. That we haven’t evolved beyond having to trim our toenails

12. Men who watch themselves work out in mirrors at the gym

13. Those star shaped stickers people put on their pimples. I still know it’s a pimple. you’re making me MORE aware of it.

14. That dentistry is never covered by health insurance. at least not the type I can afford.

15. Every teenager between the ages of 12-16. you’re not cooler than me.

16. Wall labels in galleries/museums. I’ll figure it out myself.

17. Air travel in 2025

18. Being stuck on the subway between stations

19. Craft beer/microbrewery culture

20. Most comments on Popular Front’s instagram

BRAD PHILLIPS’ 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS