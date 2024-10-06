BRIGETTE LUNDY-PAINE'S LOVE/HATE LIST
Dream Baby Press asked Brigette Lundy-Paine for a list of 10 things they love and 10 things they hate ❤️🚫
Brigette Lundy-Paine is an actor known for playing Casey Gardner in the Netflix series “Atypical” and Maddie in Jane Schoenbrun’s I SAW THE TV GLOW. In 2022, they played RIley in Gabriel Abrantes' surrealist horror film AMELIA’S CHILDREN. Brigette played Megyn Kelly’s frightened assistant in BOMBSHELL (Jay Roach) and in 2020 played Billie Logan, Ted's Kid, in BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC. Brigette is the creative director of Waif Magazine, an absurdist art and fashion publication.
THINGS BRIGETTE LUNDY-PAINE LOVES:
Making loud sounds while walking alone
Houndstooth
Sweet potatoes
Snails, worms and roley poleys
Lowfi reels of elderly women feeling themselves
Labradorite rocks
Noble, loyal dogs waiting
Giggin in an empty club
THINGS BRIGETTE LUNDY-PAINE HATES:
Fake laughing
Vomiting lentils out your nose
Cold numb feet
Mushroom mousse
Forgetting a birthday
Not knowing how to sail
Moldy washing machines
Holding in tears
Dipping a cookie in rotten milk
Moth’s alter ego, Igor
The Dream Baby Press Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and access to our Burger King Writing Club, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.