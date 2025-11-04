I’m extremely honored and excited to announce Brontez Purnell as our first film critic. Brontez is one of my favorite living writers and he’ll be reviewing THE CLASSICS (whatever he deems a classic). But really Brontez will review whatever he wants. We’re lucky to be able to see these films through his lens. I don’t want to reveal the films yet, but I hope you enjoy reading them as much as I have.

The reviews will come out monthly and the first one will hit your inbox next week!

Poster design by Julia Muell

Brontez Purnell is the author of 7 books, including 100 Boyfriends which won the 2022 Lambda Literary Award in Gay Fiction and was long-listed for the 2022 Mark Twain American Voice in Literature Award and the 2021 Brooklyn Public Library Literary Prize, and was named an Editors’ Choice by The New York Times Book Review.

Brontez is also the front man for the band the Younger Lovers and a renowned performance artist and zine-maker. He holds an MFA in Art from the University of California in Berkeley. He was born in Triana, Alabama and has lived and made art in Oakland, California for two decades.

First review coming next week!!