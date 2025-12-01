PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, and Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked the filmmaker Bruce LaBruce for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Bruce LaBruce is a filmmaker, photographer, writer, and artist based in Toronto but working internationally. Along with numerous short films, he’s written and directed fourteen feature films. As a visual artist he’s had numerous gallery shows around the world including one called “Obscenity,” a photography exhibit, which caused a national ruckus in Spain in 2012. His feature film LA. Zombie was notably banned in Australia in 2010 and his movie, “Saint-Narcisse,” was named one of the top ten films of 2021 by John Waters in Artforum.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Bruce’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Bruce LaBruce on Instagram

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

Share

THINGS BRUCE LABRUCE LOVES:

1) Corpse pose

2) Gorn

3) Ron Athey’s laugh

4) Being on John Waters’ Christmas card list

5) My limited edition General Idea AIDS ring

6) Slava when he blushes

7) Bonding with film editors in the cutting room

8) My nephew’s questionable jokes

9) Doing a bump on the elevator before appearing on Bret Easton Ellis’ podcast

10)Watching zombie movies with my two younger sisters

11) Pan-blackened chicken livers

12) A glass of red wine on my own before boarding a long-haul flight

13) Catching a movie I’ve always wanted to see by chance on TCM

14) Wearing one of my Jonathan Johnson gold rings on every finger

15) Having the poster of a movie I’ve just completed framed

16) The sound of a strong wind blowing through tall trees at night

17) Sixties and seventies movie soundtracks on vinyl

18) Knowing Joni Mitchell lyrics by heart

19) Getting drunk in a theatre while watching one of my own movies

20) Lucid dreaming

THINGS BRUCE LABRUCE HATES:

1) Procrastinating on a writing deadline, like I’m doing now

2) The phrase, “It’s giving...”

3) Articles critical of A.I. read by automated voices

4) Zom-coms

5) People who don’t appreciate the profundity of “Boom!”

6) Red carpet narcissists

7) Oversinging

8) Other people’s Main Character Syndrome

9) Being ghosted by a bot

10) When even your own incubus won’t fuck you

11) Anti-sex celebrities wearing sheer dresses

12) Spectrum Olympics

13) Not having time to read the latest Liz & Dick biography (”Erotic Vagrancy”)

14) When the random award they give you doesn’t even have your name on it

15) Straight men who try to bond with you by making sexist remarks or trying to talk about sports in the locker room at the gym

16) Civilians who travel in packs

17) Knee-jerk anti-socialists

18) Being asked if I’m “happy” with something I’ve created

19) Being shadow-banned

20) Running out of time, existentially-speaking

BRUCE LABRUCE’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS