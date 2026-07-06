The Dream Baby Press Substack

The Dream Baby Press Substack

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GMB's avatar
GMB
2d

There was a lot of vigorous nodding in agreement as I read both lists, but chartreuse: chef's kiss. I love what I think of as "off" colours: indigo, aubergine, turquoise, ochre, but chartreuse is a favourite. I would if I could paint my walls chartreuse. I would wear chartreuse to marry.

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Georgia's avatar
Georgia
2d

Love it!

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