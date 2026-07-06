Camille Charrière's Love/Hate List
40 things the writer loves and hates
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Dream Baby Press asked Camille Charrière for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Camille Charrière is a writer and cultural commentator, and one of fashion’s defining voices. She's spent over a decade shaping the industry with her wit, intelligence and singular perspective. Her debut book, Ashamed is forthcoming. She also pens Copy That, a new column for Air Mail where she dissects whatever’s in the zeitgeist each month.
Follow Camille Charrière on Instagram.
THINGS CAMILLE CHARRIÈRE LOVES:
Haribo Smurfs
The London Library
Love… I LOVE Love
Setting People Up Like A Modern-Day Emma (For Better Or Worse)
London Cabbies (Especially Those That Greet You With “Where We Going, Love?”)
Dark Circles
Kate Winslet
Letterbox Reviews
Reading In The Sauna
Criticizing The French
Vindaloo In Bed
Miss Hannigan In The 1982 Version Of Annie
An Accent — Yorkshire, Irish, Scottish, Jamaican, Nigerian, Creole...
The Colour Chartreuse (Even The Word Is Decadent)
Flirting (As An Art Form)
Grand Gestures From A Friend
Witches
Doing A French Exit
Grenadine À L’Eau
THINGS CAMILLE CHARRIÈRE HATES:
A Set Menu (Or Even Worse, A Gourmet Menu)
Oura Rings
Data Centers
The Misconception That Chicness Is About Aesthetics
How Bad My Attention Span Is
Family Vloggers
When People Refer To Brands And Corporations As Their “Family”
The Glass Ceiling
Diaries/Calendars
Snobs
When Your Tangerine Splits And You Can See Its Insides
Feeling Excluded
The Contentification Of Weddings
Seasickness
James Bond
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There was a lot of vigorous nodding in agreement as I read both lists, but chartreuse: chef's kiss. I love what I think of as "off" colours: indigo, aubergine, turquoise, ochre, but chartreuse is a favourite. I would if I could paint my walls chartreuse. I would wear chartreuse to marry.
Love it!