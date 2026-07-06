Hi guys,

Hope you had a nice long weekend! Here’s a poem I love by Anne Sexton.

Just a reminder that we have a few spots left for our next writing club with special guest host Ricki Lake. You can sign up here and in the post below.

It’s this Wednesday, July 8th.

-Matt Starr

We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The support really makes a difference and it helps us continue to grow.

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Rico Nasty, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

Dream Baby Press asked Camille Charrière for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Camille Charrière is a writer and cultural commentator, and one of fashion’s defining voices. She's spent over a decade shaping the industry with her wit, intelligence and singular perspective. Her debut book, Ashamed is forthcoming. She also pens Copy That , a new column for Air Mail where she dissects whatever’s in the zeitgeist each month.

Follow Camille Charrière on Instagram.

THINGS CAMILLE CHARRIÈRE LOVES:

Haribo Smurfs The London Library Love… I LOVE Love Setting People Up Like A Modern-Day Emma (For Better Or Worse) London Cabbies (Especially Those That Greet You With “Where We Going, Love?”) Dark Circles Kate Winslet Letterbox Reviews Reading In The Sauna Criticizing The French Vindaloo In Bed Miss Hannigan In The 1982 Version Of Annie An Accent — Yorkshire, Irish, Scottish, Jamaican, Nigerian, Creole... The Colour Chartreuse (Even The Word Is Decadent) Flirting (As An Art Form) Grand Gestures From A Friend Witches Doing A French Exit Grenadine À L’Eau

THINGS CAMILLE CHARRIÈRE HATES:

A Set Menu (Or Even Worse, A Gourmet Menu) Oura Rings Data Centers The Misconception That Chicness Is About Aesthetics How Bad My Attention Span Is Family Vloggers When People Refer To Brands And Corporations As Their “Family” The Glass Ceiling Diaries/Calendars Snobs When Your Tangerine Splits And You Can See Its Insides Feeling Excluded The Contentification Of Weddings Seasickness James Bond

Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.

Buy MOUTHFUL here.

“MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”

- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends