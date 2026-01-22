Candace Bushnell's Guide To Kissing in New York
Dream Baby's New Romantic Series
I’m extremely honored and excited to present the one and only Candace Bushnell’s Guide To Kissing in New York City. This is our first guide in our new romantic series Dream Baby’s Guide to Kissing where we’ll feature our favorite writers and artist’s favorite places to kiss around the world. This is our small attempt to make the world a little more romantic and hopefully inspire some new adventures.
Candace Bushnell also known as the real life Carry Bradshaw is famously the author of the original Sex and the City book, published in 1996, the basis for the TV show Sex and the City, is a best-selling novelist, TV producer, and, most recently, the star of her own one-woman show, the critically acclaimed True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City.”
Candace will be performing her one-woman show True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, NJ on February 19th. You can get tickets here.
CANDACE BUSHNELL’S GUIDE TO KISSING IN NEW YORK CITY
BEMELMANS BAR
“In a dark, cozy corner at Bemelmans Bar. It’s the hottest spot in the city which makes making out even hotter.”
THE ALICE AND WONDERLAND SCULPTURE IN CENTRAL PARK
“On the giant mushroom in the Alice in Wonderland sculpture near the boat pond in Central Park. Who wouldn’t want to kiss in front of the Mad Hatter and the White Rabbit.”
SOTHEBY’S
“Near the collection of vintage Birkin Bags at Sotheby’s, which also happen to be for sale. These bags are expensive and so are you.”
Read the rest of Candace’s Guide To Kissing in New York City below: