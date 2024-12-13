We’re excited to announce a new addition to our Love/Hate Lists - The Dream Baby Questionnaire which will only live on our Substack for Paid Subscribers. We’re going to ask people a set of questions that are not project specific and instead, ones that we consider fundamental to who they are and the things we really want to know about (i.e. what it’s like to be in their head, what turns them on, who they find sexy, what upsets them, etc.) Scroll all the way to the bottom of each list for The Questionnaire.

A quick reminder to order our first book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr before the holidays. Order Here. We’ll ship it out ASAP so you get it before the Holidays.

Dream Baby Press asked Cat Cohen for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Cat Cohen is a comedian, actor, singer and poet based in NYC. Check out her Substack My Sexy Little Email.

Check Cat out on Instagram.

THINGS CAT COHEN LOVES:

New York City Sitting in a booth Clawfoot tub IN the bedroom The Otherworld Podcast Post Malone (don't know his music) Going pee one more time before we go When the day is ahead of you When the day is behind you Pigs in blankets Flirting with someone and never seeing them again Vodka martini with shards of ice dancing atop the surface Longing The rain Scotland The rain in Scotland Having an audience in the palm of my hand Sunday in the Park with George Cold weather The poetry of John Wieners Revlon blowout brush

THINGS CAT COHEN HATES:

Minor Inconveniences When people get a little famous and stop texting you back Communicating with doctors via a PORTAL People telling me the revlon blowout brush is bad for my hair Schlepping Having to post incessantly to promote my work When someone shows up somewhere and says they’re sick. It’s like… When you find out the play is 3 hours long Having to pee during the play Athleisure outside of the gym. U look like shit !!! Refilling prescriptions. It’s always AN ORDEAL Wine (but will drink it of course) Loud restaurants Lukewarm food Adults wearing backpacks Expensive skincare The summer The urge to not watch something I know I’ll like Fake losers with no POV Split squats

Share

Cat Cohen answers The Dream Baby Questionnaire and tells us what upsets her, what turns her on, who she finds sexy and more. Check out her answers below: