CAT COHEN'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Cat Cohen Loves and Hates
We’re excited to announce a new addition to our Love/Hate Lists - The Dream Baby Questionnaire which will only live on our Substack for Paid Subscribers. We’re going to ask people a set of questions that are not project specific and instead, ones that we consider fundamental to who they are and the things we really want to know about (i.e. what it’s like to be in their head, what turns them on, who they find sexy, what upsets them, etc.) Scroll all the way to the bottom of each list for The Questionnaire.
A quick reminder to order our first book MOUTHFUL by before the holidays. Order Here. We’ll ship it out ASAP so you get it before the Holidays.
asked Cat Cohen for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
is a comedian, actor, singer and poet based in NYC. Check out her Substack My Sexy Little Email.
THINGS CAT COHEN LOVES:
New York City
Sitting in a booth
Clawfoot tub IN the bedroom
Post Malone (don't know his music)
Going pee one more time before we go
When the day is ahead of you
When the day is behind you
Pigs in blankets
Flirting with someone and never seeing them again
Vodka martini with shards of ice dancing atop the surface
Longing
The rain
Scotland
The rain in Scotland
Having an audience in the palm of my hand
Sunday in the Park with George
Cold weather
The poetry of John Wieners
Revlon blowout brush
THINGS CAT COHEN HATES:
Minor Inconveniences
When people get a little famous and stop texting you back
Communicating with doctors via a PORTAL
People telling me the revlon blowout brush is bad for my hair
Schlepping
Having to post incessantly to promote my work
When someone shows up somewhere and says they’re sick. It’s like…
When you find out the play is 3 hours long
Having to pee during the play
Athleisure outside of the gym. U look like shit !!!
Refilling prescriptions. It’s always AN ORDEAL
Wine (but will drink it of course)
Loud restaurants
Lukewarm food
Adults wearing backpacks
Expensive skincare
The summer
The urge to not watch something I know I’ll like
Fake losers with no POV
Split squats