Dream Baby Press asked Cazzie David for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Cazzie David is a NYT bestselling author, screenwriter, actor and director. Her new movie I LOVE YOU FOREVER is in select theaters tomorrow.

THINGS CAZZIE DAVID LOVES:

1. Snow

2. When i successfully force a friend to come over for dinner

3. Micro-needling (bc it’s a perfect intersection of self-care and self-harm)

4. A really soft polo shirt

5. Docs about writers and old Hollywood movie stars

6. Being in a routine

7. Really hard fruit (even fruit that’s supposed to be soft)

8. When I’m depressed and then find out there’s a new season of love island

9. Hanging out with 70 year old men

10. Chocolate chips

11. Magic hour

12. Only using a written calendar

13. Mountain valley water

14. Parlor games

15. Getting in bed after showering

16. Flamingo estate candles

17. Old photos and videotapes of my parents

18. When my cat gets cold in the middle of the night and goes under the covers

19. When someone else deals with the logistics

20. The golden rule

THINGS CAZZIE DAVID HATES:

1. That everything I like is trad

2. Being alive and being in a body

3. Traveling

4. When only I can tell that someone actually sucks

5. Group dancing to ABBA (and group singing to anything)

6. When I find out another thing I’ve been doing all my life is cancerous

7. Receiving a paragraph over text

8. That animals can’t say when they don’t feel good

9. Unsolicited romantic advice

10. Pencils

11. When someone has a fake voice

12. Microplastics

13. When people don’t share my exact opinions on everything

14. Throwing up

15. Choice paralysis

16. Trying to fall asleep

17. Leaving my house at night

18. How every time I look up from typing on my computer the image of Carrie Bradshaw looking up from her computer comes into my mind

19. “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery” as a concept

20. Almost everything (including myself)

