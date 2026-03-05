PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press asked Charlotte Ercoli for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Charlotte Ercoli is an Italian/American film director and songwriter in New York. She grew in Ojai California with a perfumer mom who comes from a very Jewish, very NY Friars Club background, with an Italian immigrant father who got her into Italian movies, music, food and people etc. Her latest film Perfumania is the perfect congealing of all sides of her upbringing.

THINGS CHARLOTTE ERCOLI LOVES:

Tap Dance classes - Dancing in general makes me So happy. This should be number one. I have recently began tap. Beaky Buzzard - I loved him since I was a baby. Perfume - My little time travel ritual. Invisible lingerie. I am so interested in it I made a movie about it. 2026 I’m looking for an animalic but floral and scent. The smell of jasmine inside Heytea boba stores. But they won’t tell me where they get it. The My Fair Lady Soundtrack - Most played of all time. Spontaneous filmmaking - & Not taking our cameras for granted. Sometimes you don’t know you’re making a great movie. Friars style comedy Roasts. Shout out to Jeff Ross. Nothing calms me down more than a Roast. Acting. I had the pleasure of acting in a few movies this year with really fun people and friends. Funnest thing in the entire world. Making merchandise. I am a merch guy first, director second. Tim Robinson - Not afraid to fan out. Sushi of Gari - I probably have Jeremy Piven level mercury poisoning from the amount of cheap sushi I’ve put away. This level of sushi has put a bit of a damper on what I thought was good. Getting a historical tour if NYC from Ramona Baker Coming up with great material - Joke material, Script material. It’s ELECTRIC getting a good idea. Writing a good song - I love making music and then doing a mix check on my car speakers while having a scone and coffee. Oh lord it’s good. Spa 88 - It’s exactly like the movie Eastern Promises. I once saw two russian fighting over a woman in the sauna, then a rabbi broke it up and calmed everyone down. Raku - Best Kitsune udon in NY Making a Japanese breakfast at home - Shiozake Salmon, rice, seaweed, miso soup, sweet pickled cucumbers.

THINGS CHARLOTTE ERCOLI HATES:

Nutella - How did hazelnut get all mixed up in the business of chocolate. Pregnant dog nipples. Hurts me to even type. “Punk” music . sorry. Don’t get it, never will. People asking me if I’m Irish just because I have red hair. I’m southern Italian and Jewish and spicy do not ask that if you don’t want to get your ass shoved up your ass Accidentally walking on beat to music in store Indie cinema flatlining and blockbusters Getting bigger and lamer. Cutesy talk. I hate words like “belly” and “jelly” instead of jealousy. You know what I mean. Hurts me. When people steal my joke material, accidentally, or coincidentally. I made a joke online and then saw a comic I have mutual friends with get on stage and do the exact joke. It’s okay. The anticipation of having plans to leave the apartment ruins my whole day. I can only accomplish one thing a day if i know I have to go out. Even the smallest evening plan is like going to the airport for me. Swedish actors playing Germans Being constantly underpaid for my work and treated a certain way because of my appearance.

CHARLOTTE ERCOLI’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS