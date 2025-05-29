CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Charlotte Lawrence Loves and Hates
asked Charlotte Lawrence for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Charlotte Lawrence is a singer, songwriter and actress. She made her acting debut in Apple’s Bad Monkey. Her debut album Somewhere drops June 27th and she’ll be on tour in North America in July.
THINGS CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE LOVES:
Being besties with 60 plus year olds
Bacon fig jam slice of pizza at L’Industrie
The pleasant surprise of waking up sans hangover when it should be there
When my dogs sleep on my chest
When other people also go 80 mph on freeway
Anyone canceling plans
My upcoming album Somewhere (and what about it!)
People who are over alcohol and into mushrooms
Friends who call me on my shit
Tiny dogs that bark all the time (I have to keep telling myself I like this)
Discovering an artist before the world does and getting to say you found them first
Fried stuff (doesn’t matter)
Saunas and cold plunges (will preach the benefits)
Everything Addison Rae does
People who call me Charlie (not a single person does)
TV shows that nail the ending
Finding a bag of chips / candy you didn’t know was there (it’s the same excitement as finding 20$ in your pocket)
THINGS CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE HATES:
Men who vape
When someone touches my face, specifically eyebrows
When men shave their pubes but not their ball hair
When people keep their windows open on planes
When people eat my fries before I’ve had any (my father)
People with healthy childhoods
Most mid children (age 11-15)
When artists refuse to play their hits on stage (understand why, but hate it)
Friends who call me on my shit
People who only use WhatsApp
Vodka
Unfunny people
People who don’t like animals
Peanut butter
When celebrities follow 0 people
Skinny cigarettes
BO
When people only order salad as entree and not as side
Someone who gets aux in a car drive and plays songs you’ve never heard of (I do this) (I hate it when others do)
Fingers smelling of garlic for days after using it
When the uber driver messages you “I’ve arrived”
The sound of a hawk tuah that’s not meant for sex but just every day throat clearing
The sun
People who get mad at you for bailing
Ticks
Judgement (receiving it- enjoy dishing it out but I try not to)
Bad pictures of myself
AI in music / movies
Boys with really clean haircuts
Straight men who wax
Teeth that are too white
Teeth that are yellow
Dummys
