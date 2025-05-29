Dream Baby Press asked Charlotte Lawrence for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Charlotte Lawrence is a singer, songwriter and actress. She made her acting debut in Apple’s Bad Monkey. Her debut album Somewhere drops June 27th and she’ll be on tour in North America in July.

Being besties with 60 plus year olds

Bacon fig jam slice of pizza at L’Industrie

The pleasant surprise of waking up sans hangover when it should be there

When my dogs sleep on my chest

When other people also go 80 mph on freeway

Anyone canceling plans

My upcoming album Somewhere (and what about it!)

People who are over alcohol and into mushrooms

Friends who call me on my shit

Tiny dogs that bark all the time (I have to keep telling myself I like this)

Discovering an artist before the world does and getting to say you found them first

Fried stuff (doesn’t matter)

Saunas and cold plunges (will preach the benefits)

Everything Addison Rae does

People who call me Charlie (not a single person does)

TV shows that nail the ending