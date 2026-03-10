Chelsea Hodson's Love/Hate List
40 Things the author and publisher Chelsea Hodson Loves and Hates
Dream Baby Press asked Chelsea Hodson for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Chelsea Hodson is the author of Tonight I’m Someone Else, the publisher of Rose Books, the founder of the Morning Writing Club, and her debut LP Philosophy is out March 20.
THINGS CHELSEA HODSON LOVES:
Polarizing Artists
Feeling Convinced That A New Checklist App Is Going To Fix Everything In My Life
Living Between Two Canyon Walls
Realizing That Hope Is A Renewable Resource
Elvis’ Last Performance Of “Unchained Melody”
Rewatching “Under The Silver Lake”
Books That Feel Alive And/Or Dangerous
Arizona Animals (Coati, Coyotes, Etc.)
Knowing That The Dead Are Never Truly Gone
Writing A Perfect Sentence
Expecting A “No” But Then Getting A “Yes”
The Way My Husband Always Takes My Side
Unhinged Bumper Stickers
Cathedral Rock In Sedona
Noise-Canceling Headphones
Muji 0.38 Black Pens
Asking ChatGPT What’s Wrong With Me
Wearing All Black
Being Insane In My Art So I Can Try To Be Normal In My “Real” “Life”
THINGS CHELSEA HODSON HATES:
Ugly Book Covers
Degeneracy
Desperation
Fame Hunger
Wet Food In The Kitchen Sink Drain
Feeling Like I Can Never Catch Up
Stupid Questions With Obvious Answers
Postpartum Depression
Drugs
Bad Drivers
Bad Listeners
Task Paralysis
Sleep Deprivation
Making Eye Contact With A Mouse In My House
The Second Season Of “The Leftovers”
Las Vegas
Paying For Tires
Airplane Window Seats
Resetting A Password
Insurance