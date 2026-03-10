Hi! We’re going to do a Dream Baby Writing Club at Burger King next Wednesday (3/18/26) in NYC so mark your calendars. We’ll be announce that later today or tomorrow with a sign up. Bring a friend or two. We’re going to do something a little different this time. Hope you can make it!

Chelsea Hodson for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Chelsea Hodson is the author of Tonight I’m Someone Else, the publisher of Rose Books, the founder of the Morning Writing Club, and her debut LP Philosophy is out March 20.

Follow Chelsea Hodson on Instagram

THINGS CHELSEA HODSON LOVES:

Polarizing Artists Feeling Convinced That A New Checklist App Is Going To Fix Everything In My Life Living Between Two Canyon Walls Realizing That Hope Is A Renewable Resource Elvis’ Last Performance Of “Unchained Melody” Rewatching “Under The Silver Lake” Books That Feel Alive And/Or Dangerous Arizona Animals (Coati, Coyotes, Etc.) Knowing That The Dead Are Never Truly Gone Writing A Perfect Sentence Expecting A “No” But Then Getting A “Yes” The Way My Husband Always Takes My Side Unhinged Bumper Stickers Cathedral Rock In Sedona The “Guild Of Ambience” YouTube Channel Noise-Canceling Headphones Muji 0.38 Black Pens Asking ChatGPT What’s Wrong With Me Wearing All Black Being Insane In My Art So I Can Try To Be Normal In My “Real” “Life”

THINGS CHELSEA HODSON HATES:

Ugly Book Covers Degeneracy Desperation Fame Hunger Wet Food In The Kitchen Sink Drain Feeling Like I Can Never Catch Up Stupid Questions With Obvious Answers Postpartum Depression Drugs Bad Drivers Bad Listeners Task Paralysis Sleep Deprivation Making Eye Contact With A Mouse In My House The Second Season Of “The Leftovers” Las Vegas Paying For Tires Airplane Window Seats Resetting A Password Insurance

CHELSEA HODSON’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS