Dream Baby Press asked Chi Ossé for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Chi Ossé is the Council Member for New York City’s 36th District, representing Bedford-Stuyvesant and North Crown Heights. He’s a third-generation Brooklynite and progressive leader who has forged a reputation as a strong force within New York City’s political landscape. Raised amid the vibrant diversity of Central Brooklyn, Ossé’s journey into public service was ignited by his early experiences as an organizer. Drawing on this foundational experience, he has dedicated his career to crafting equitable policies that address the nuanced challenges facing New Yorkers.

Last year, he outmaneuvered the New York real estate lobby to pass the FARE Act, which ends forced rental broker fees forever.

THINGS CHI OSSÉ LOVES:

Santigold’s self-titled album Dried mango w/o added sugar NYC streets post rain The Fly’s Caesar Salad Powerlifting David Robert Mitchell’s Horror Classic ‘It Follows’ Running a marathon once and not letting people forget it Giving a shit Twinks vs Dolls A filthy vodka martini w/ Cornichons Citi Bike E-Bike Kim-Chi for flavor and gut health People who have a signature laugh The first day you’re healthy after being sick Prospect Park over Central Park The Museum of Moving Image The Gorillaz Being Left Handed Skyrim House Parties > Club

THINGS CHI OSSÉ HATES:

Nihilism Radio Bakery’s line MTA fare hikes Raw Cherry Tomatoes Double parked cars “Unprecedented” Random facetime instead of phone call When Benson Boone Flips :( Restaurants closing at 10 Unavailable Citi-Bike E-Bikes Calling it X instead of Twitter Sleeping in Jeans January Calling someone on Do Not Disturb Bananas (but love Banana Bread) Seed Oil Discourse Being civically disengaged Snapchat in 2025 Phlebotomy No washer, no dryer, no dishwasher

