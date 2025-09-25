Chi Ossé's Love/Hate List
40 Things New York City Council Member Chi Ossé Loves and Hates
Dream Baby Press asked Chi Ossé for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.
Chi Ossé is the Council Member for New York City’s 36th District, representing Bedford-Stuyvesant and North Crown Heights. He’s a third-generation Brooklynite and progressive leader who has forged a reputation as a strong force within New York City’s political landscape. Raised amid the vibrant diversity of Central Brooklyn, Ossé’s journey into public service was ignited by his early experiences as an organizer. Drawing on this foundational experience, he has dedicated his career to crafting equitable policies that address the nuanced challenges facing New Yorkers.
Last year, he outmaneuvered the New York real estate lobby to pass the FARE Act, which ends forced rental broker fees forever.
Follow Chi Ossé on Instagram.
THINGS CHI OSSÉ LOVES:
Dried mango w/o added sugar
NYC streets post rain
Powerlifting
David Robert Mitchell’s Horror Classic ‘It Follows’
Running a marathon once and not letting people forget it
Giving a shit
A filthy vodka martini w/ Cornichons
Citi Bike E-Bike
Kim-Chi for flavor and gut health
People who have a signature laugh
The first day you’re healthy after being sick
Prospect Park over Central Park
The Museum of Moving Image
The Gorillaz
Being Left Handed
House Parties > Club
THINGS CHI OSSÉ HATES:
Nihilism
MTA fare hikes
Raw Cherry Tomatoes
Double parked cars
“Unprecedented”
Random facetime instead of phone call
When Benson Boone Flips :(
Restaurants closing at 10
Unavailable Citi-Bike E-Bikes
Calling it X instead of Twitter
Sleeping in Jeans
January
Calling someone on Do Not Disturb
Bananas (but love Banana Bread)
Seed Oil Discourse
Being civically disengaged
Snapchat in 2025
Phlebotomy
No washer, no dryer, no dishwasher
