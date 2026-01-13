Ch'lita's Love/Hate List
40 Things London-based stylist and image consultant Ch'lita Loves and Hates
Dream Baby Press asked Ch’lita for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Ch’lita is a London-based stylist and image consultant. Her work lies at the intersection of the fashion and music industries, reconsidering timeless fashion references through the lens of her fluency in contemporary culture. Ch'lita’s aesthetic sensibilities are reflected through her diverse portfolio, which include collaborations with leading creatives such as Rosalía, The Dare, Tom Guinness and Oliver Hadlee Pearch.
THINGS CH’LITA LOVES:
When People Wear Their Denim So Much It Leaves The Imprint Of Their Phone In The Pocket
Looking At Other Peoples Screens On Public Transport
Being Asked If I’m In A Band At The Airport
White Vinegar For Cleaning
Using Emojis Whilst Sexting
Frankie Cosmos Bandcamp Discography
Ample Cleavage (On Myself & Others)
Addressing Someone By Their Instagram Handle
Meeting My Heroes
Sock Shops
Simmering A Chicken Carcass On The Stove Until It Turns Gelatinous Once Cooled
Gogo Boots
When Kylie Jenner Posts A Beautiful Photo Of Herself
Driving Around My Hometown Listening To Music Really Loud, While The Sun Sets Over The Water
Vintage Garfield Plushies
Putting Electrolytes In A Glass Water Bottle Before Bed, Then Waking Up Parched And Guzzling It
Having An En-Suite
Sichuan Cuisine
Kissing My Boyfriend
THINGS CH’LITA HATES:
Fine Dining
Lyrics That Sound Like Notes App Diary Entries Written During Airplane Takeoff
Lying
Concerts At Stadiums
“Youth Culture”
Having To Be Somewhere Before 11am
Drum & Bass Music
Adobe Suite
Being So Dehydrated That I Literally Dream About Drinking Coca Cola Over Ice With A Lime Wedge
Eating Salmon
Hangouts Scheduled A Week In Advance
Receiving A Phone Call
Stickers That Have Paperbacks
Moving Large Volumes Of Clothing From A To B
Buying New Apple Products
Subscription Based Services
Privacy Screen Protectors
Kitten Heels
Produce Rotting In The Fridge
Wearing Sunscreen