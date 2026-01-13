PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Ch’lita is a London-based stylist and image consultant. Her work lies at the intersection of the fashion and music industries, reconsidering timeless fashion references through the lens of her fluency in contemporary culture. Ch'lita’s aesthetic sensibilities are reflected through her diverse portfolio, which include collaborations with leading creatives such as Rosalía, The Dare, Tom Guinness and Oliver Hadlee Pearch.

THINGS CH’LITA LOVES:

When People Wear Their Denim So Much It Leaves The Imprint Of Their Phone In The Pocket Looking At Other Peoples Screens On Public Transport Being Asked If I’m In A Band At The Airport White Vinegar For Cleaning Using Emojis Whilst Sexting Frankie Cosmos Bandcamp Discography Ample Cleavage (On Myself & Others) Addressing Someone By Their Instagram Handle The Clacking Sound A Wooden Heel Makes On The Pavement Meeting My Heroes Sock Shops Simmering A Chicken Carcass On The Stove Until It Turns Gelatinous Once Cooled Gogo Boots When Kylie Jenner Posts A Beautiful Photo Of Herself Driving Around My Hometown Listening To Music Really Loud, While The Sun Sets Over The Water Vintage Garfield Plushies Putting Electrolytes In A Glass Water Bottle Before Bed, Then Waking Up Parched And Guzzling It Having An En-Suite Sichuan Cuisine Kissing My Boyfriend

THINGS CH’LITA HATES:

Fine Dining Lyrics That Sound Like Notes App Diary Entries Written During Airplane Takeoff Lying Concerts At Stadiums “Youth Culture” Having To Be Somewhere Before 11am Drum & Bass Music Adobe Suite Being So Dehydrated That I Literally Dream About Drinking Coca Cola Over Ice With A Lime Wedge Eating Salmon Hangouts Scheduled A Week In Advance Receiving A Phone Call Stickers That Have Paperbacks Moving Large Volumes Of Clothing From A To B Buying New Apple Products Subscription Based Services Privacy Screen Protectors Kitten Heels Produce Rotting In The Fridge Wearing Sunscreen

CH’LITA’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS