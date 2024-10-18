CHRIS GAYOMALI'S LOVE/HATE LIST
Dream Baby Press asked Chris Gayomali for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates ❤️🚫
Chris Gayomali is a writer and longtime GQ editor and now writes HEAVIES, one of my favorite Substacks. He’s written stories on everyone from Steven Yeun to Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus. You might know him from his viral feature on cosmetic leg lengthening, which was so widely talked about that Saturday Night Live saw fit to spoof it.
Outside of journalism he’s a Muay Thai practitioner and sometimes competitor who spends a lot of his downtime training at Five Points Academy in Soho/Chinatown.
THINGS CHRIS GAYOMALI LOVES:
Muay Thai
Hai Sporting Gear By Issey Miyake
Water Filtration Evangelists
Kill Bill 1 But Starting At The O-Ren Ishii Part
Homie Ghost Stories
The Paper Menagerie By Ken Liu
Our Toddler's Mangled Pronunciation Of Totoro
NUMTOTs (New Urbanist Memes For Transit-Oriented Teens) Facebook Page
Unimprovable Sentences
LBC House Parties
First Three Tracks On Björk's Jazz Album
When My Wife Goes On An Extended Hater Rant
Mugwort Mugwort
Malls
Driving South On PCH Between Seal Beach and Bolsa Chica
That "Comrades: Almost a Love Story" Is Only Streamable On An Obscure YouTube Channel
Canal St. Popeye's Regulars
20 KG Kettlebells
THINGS CHRIS GAYOMALI HATES:
Birds (Penguins And Ducks OK)
This Era Of Zoom-Dominant Work Culture
45% Of Our Taxes Going To Defense Spending
Dogs At Restaurants
Hello Kitty Being A Human Girl Not A Cat
When The Tiny Desk Has Too Many People
McKinsified Nostalgia
Nintendo Switch Thumbstick Drift
White Teslas (Worst Drivers; Would've Been 3-Series People)
"Walkable Cities Are Fatphobic"
Texts From Joe Biden Asking For $
Two-Factor Authentication
Sparring Someone With Long Toenails
How Impossible It Is to Find a Supreme Pizza In New York City
Boiled Eggs
Big Houses With Too Much Stuff
Oat Milk
Amazon Packaging
Cola-Flavored Celsius
#16 on the Love List I felt so viscerally. It’s one of the biggest things I miss about living in California (was both in LBC and Newport). That particular stretch of road, windows down, salty air wafting through the car with sunny music playing is where I like to visit in my room of memories