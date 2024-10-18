Chris Gayomali is a writer and longtime GQ editor and now writes HEAVIES, one of my favorite Substacks. He’s written stories on everyone from Steven Yeun to Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus. You might know him from his viral feature on cosmetic leg lengthening, which was so widely talked about that Saturday Night Live saw fit to spoof it.

Outside of journalism he’s a Muay Thai practitioner and sometimes competitor who spends a lot of his downtime training at Five Points Academy in Soho/Chinatown.

THINGS CHRIS GAYOMALI LOVES:

Muay Thai Hai Sporting Gear By Issey Miyake Water Filtration Evangelists Kill Bill 1 But Starting At The O-Ren Ishii Part Homie Ghost Stories The Paper Menagerie By Ken Liu Our Toddler's Mangled Pronunciation Of Totoro NUMTOTs (New Urbanist Memes For Transit-Oriented Teens) Facebook Page Unimprovable Sentences LBC House Parties First Three Tracks On Björk's Jazz Album When My Wife Goes On An Extended Hater Rant Grupo Frontera Mugwort Mugwort Malls Driving South On PCH Between Seal Beach and Bolsa Chica That "Comrades: Almost a Love Story" Is Only Streamable On An Obscure YouTube Channel The Sea Moss Lady On Malcolm X And Halsey Canal St. Popeye's Regulars 20 KG Kettlebells

THINGS CHRIS GAYOMALI HATES:

Birds (Penguins And Ducks OK) This Era Of Zoom-Dominant Work Culture 45% Of Our Taxes Going To Defense Spending Dogs At Restaurants Hello Kitty Being A Human Girl Not A Cat When The Tiny Desk Has Too Many People McKinsified Nostalgia Nintendo Switch Thumbstick Drift White Teslas (Worst Drivers; Would've Been 3-Series People) "Walkable Cities Are Fatphobic" Texts From Joe Biden Asking For $ Two-Factor Authentication Sparring Someone With Long Toenails How Impossible It Is to Find a Supreme Pizza In New York City Boiled Eggs Big Houses With Too Much Stuff Oat Milk Amazon Packaging Cola-Flavored Celsius Chad Hugo Erasure

