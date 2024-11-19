CHRIS MURPHY'S LOVE/HATE LIST
Dream Baby Press asked Chris Murphy for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates ❤️🚫
Chris Murphy is a writer, actor and comedian living in Brooklyn, NY. He is currently a staff writer at Vanity Fair, where he recently wrote the November cover story on Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo on shelves now. As an actor rnd comedian he’s performed all over the city. He’s also been on CNN, Hulu, and season 12 of the Real Housewives of New York City. He was once cut out of an episode of Law and Order SVU. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @christress
THINGS CHRIS MURPHY LOVES:
Ginger Ale: Canada Dry in a can, Schweppes in a bottle
Age Gap Relationships
First person essays in The Cut
University
Lin Manuel Miranda’s writing
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
“Gooning Out”
Seeing a terrible performance with someone I love
Eating plain lays potato chips and a hot dog
Blinderella a.k.a Black Cinderella a.k.a the 1997 Cinderella tv movie starring Brandy and Whitney Houston
Making a mountain out of a mole hill
Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s many contributions to the television medium
LaCienaga Boulevardez and her big ass feet on that one episode of The Proud Family
Stephen Sondheim
The last good year, 2013
When Gymnastics is randomly on TV
The Christmas album “Star Bright” by Vanessa Williams
The Cosby Show (Sorry!!!)
THINGS CHRIS MURPHY HATES:
Nuts Factory, all locations
Business School
New York Times Op Eds
The steady and unmistakable decline of Bravo
Wireless [insert here] (I long to be tethered!)
Lin Manuel Miranda’s singing
All 4 of Frances McDormand’s Oscar wins
“Twink Death”
Swifties, but I promise it’s not that deep
The New Yorker tote bag
White people who get mad at me for never watching “The Wire”
What has become of my favorite American Idol contestant, Katharine McPhee
Gay guys who think having abs is the same thing as having a personality
New Jersey slander — it’s a great state!!
When I can’t tell what you look like from your Instagram
The Marvel Cinematic Universe
My specific TikTok algorithm
Goat cheese, blue cheese, and ranch dressing (oh my!)
Moral Panic
Being a “former” anything
