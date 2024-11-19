Chris Murphy is a writer, actor and comedian living in Brooklyn, NY. He is currently a staff writer at Vanity Fair, where he recently wrote the November cover story on Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo on shelves now. As an actor rnd comedian he’s performed all over the city. He’s also been on CNN, Hulu, and season 12 of the Real Housewives of New York City. He was once cut out of an episode of Law and Order SVU. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @christress

Follow Chris on Instagram here

THINGS CHRIS MURPHY LOVES:

THINGS CHRIS MURPHY HATES:

Share

Get the first Dream Baby Press book- MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.

Buy MOUTHFUL here.

"MOUTHFUL KEEPS A RUNNING LYRICAL TAB OF ALL OF THE STRAY, HORNY, QUOTIDIAN, ANXIOUS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, GENEROUS THOUGHTS RACING THROUGH MATT'S HANDSOME LITTLE' HEAD. *CHEF'S KISS*”

- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends