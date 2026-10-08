Hi guys,
I fucking love CHRISTEENE! Enjoy!
May you all be inspired!
Have a great day!
-Matt Starr
PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.
Thank you!
-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press
READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE
Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Gloria Steinem, Alexa Chung, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.
We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!
Dream Baby Press asked CHRISTEENE for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
CHRISTEENE is a feral icon of the NYC underground, known for her raw, ferocious music, unabashed sexuality, and fiery, intimate stank. Blurring the lines between music, performance art, and provocation, she has shared stages with Faith No More, Tribe 8, and Marc Almond, and collaborated with filmmaker PJ Raval, fashion designer Rick Owens, and artist Michèle Lamy. Her work has been presented everywhere from Berghain and Glastonbury to Lincoln Center and Joe’s Pub, earning praise from The Guardian for the “full power” of her voice. CHRISTEENE is one of many personae of Louisiana-born artist Paul Soileau, who continues to manipulate and pervert the boundaries of gender, identity, and good taste. Soileau is also making their Broadway debut as a Phantom in the revival of The Rocky Horror Show.
Scroll to the bottom of the page for CHRISTEENE’S 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.
Follow CHRISTEENE on Instagram.
Read more about her on Wikipedia.
Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!
-Matt Starr
You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.
Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com
Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.
THINGS CHRISTEENE LOVES:
The smell of vitamins when you open the bottle
When cats put their wet nose inside ur ear and gently sniff it for a bit
Shitty maggie smith movies on an international airplane ride
Green bean casserole with lots of fried crispy onions on top
Watchin chickens congregate and do their thing for long stretches of time on a quiet farm
That feeling of Q-tips in my ear when I clean em
cCosed pointed toe’d high heels shoes or boots
Chocolate mousse
Carefully crafted Dioramas of creepy classrooms or old rooms in old homes
My body floatin in a saturated salt pool
Outdoor farm cats
Mustard Greens with turnips
Birds singing at night in NYC
Pluto and it’s moon Charon
Smelling tha filters of a freshly opened pack of cigarettes
Getting thrown down and tumbled in huge salty ocean waves
Peonies
Thoughtful crappy hand made gifts
Landing in a foreign country
Money
THINGS CHRISTEENE HATES:
Stepping in a wet spot with dry socks on
Men standing in a nasty urinal while or after pissing with their phone in their dirty hands endlessly scrolling while their limp dick is still hangin out.
Academics who say “right?” after every statement they make
People who stand up like shit is on fire and jam the aisle the minute tha bell dings to depart the fukkn plane
Birds in cages
Morning talk show hosts
Touchin my belly button or adams apple
Small gatherings with no music
When people say “no worries” and I’m clearly not fukkn worried
Lower back pain
Large bodies of water at night
Hurricane season
Catholic church cover ups
Random acts of humming to take up silent space
Ticket prices
Remembering celebrity names more than those of good people I meet every day
Speeches given while reading off a phone or piece of paper in hand
The longevity of grief
Patriarchal societies
Money
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At least one of these (I won't say which) made me gasp it is so true. Otherwise: how do I convince Salem to sniff my ear? I want to experience this. >^..^<