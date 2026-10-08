Hi guys,

I fucking love CHRISTEENE! Enjoy!

May you all be inspired!

Have a great day!

-Matt Starr

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PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Gloria Steinem, Alexa Chung, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked CHRISTEENE for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

CHRISTEENE is a feral icon of the NYC underground, known for her raw, ferocious music, unabashed sexuality, and fiery, intimate stank. Blurring the lines between music, performance art, and provocation, she has shared stages with Faith No More, Tribe 8, and Marc Almond, and collaborated with filmmaker PJ Raval, fashion designer Rick Owens, and artist Michèle Lamy. Her work has been presented everywhere from Berghain and Glastonbury to Lincoln Center and Joe’s Pub, earning praise from The Guardian for the “full power” of her voice. CHRISTEENE is one of many personae of Louisiana-born artist Paul Soileau, who continues to manipulate and pervert the boundaries of gender, identity, and good taste. Soileau is also making their Broadway debut as a Phantom in the revival of The Rocky Horror Show.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for CHRISTEENE’S 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow CHRISTEENE on Instagram.

Read more about her on Wikipedia.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

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THINGS CHRISTEENE LOVES:

The smell of vitamins when you open the bottle When cats put their wet nose inside ur ear and gently sniff it for a bit Shitty maggie smith movies on an international airplane ride Green bean casserole with lots of fried crispy onions on top Watchin chickens congregate and do their thing for long stretches of time on a quiet farm That feeling of Q-tips in my ear when I clean em cCosed pointed toe’d high heels shoes or boots Chocolate mousse Carefully crafted Dioramas of creepy classrooms or old rooms in old homes My body floatin in a saturated salt pool Outdoor farm cats Mustard Greens with turnips Birds singing at night in NYC Pluto and it’s moon Charon Smelling tha filters of a freshly opened pack of cigarettes Getting thrown down and tumbled in huge salty ocean waves Peonies Thoughtful crappy hand made gifts Landing in a foreign country Money

THINGS CHRISTEENE HATES: