Dream Baby Press asked Clare de Boer for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Clare de Boer is the chef-owner of Stissing House and the author of The Best Bit Substack. She lives between Brooklyn and upstate with her husband and four sons.

THINGS CLARE DE BOER LOVES:

Grocery shopping Back to school Driving upstate with my family, husband awake, kids asleep First night on the sheets Poetry in toilets Sumo oranges Chatting to friends on the phone while I’m in the bath Apple Pay Coming home A piece of chocolate on my tongue when I take a sip of tea White bowls and white plates Beeswax candles Watching someone do the thing they’re good at Cross-breeze Pulling all my kids in a wagon while they eat snacks Cookies and cream ice cream Sunday morning, Monday morning Cleaning the kitchen sink at the end of the day The last book I read The last film I saw

THINGS CLARE DE BOER HATES:

The smelly tree people dangle from their rearview mirror Scented tissues, scented garbage bags, scented candles, perfume Salt in a grinder Stepping on pieces of Lego The silence after a kid falls, before their cry tells you how bad it is Coffee with “notes of lemon” People who don’t pick up their dog’s poop People who drop baggies of their dog’s poop into my trash can People who keep putting trash in the trash can when it’s already full Getting sent milk that’s going to expire tomorrow All pre-ground spices, except for cinnamon Lollipops in dentists’ offices None of my pens working Paperwork “You’ve missed a delivery” notice on my door Store-bought broth New frying pans A damp bath mat Brightly lit restaurants Rancid nuts, particularly pine nuts

CLARE DE BOER’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS