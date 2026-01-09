Clare De Boer's Love/Hate List
40 Things the chef and writer Clare de Boer Loves and Hates
Dream Baby Press asked Clare de Boer for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Clare de Boer is the chef-owner of Stissing House and the author of The Best Bit Substack. She lives between Brooklyn and upstate with her husband and four sons.
Scroll to the bottom of the page for Clare’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.
THINGS CLARE DE BOER LOVES:
Grocery shopping
Back to school
Driving upstate with my family, husband awake, kids asleep
First night on the sheets
Poetry in toilets
Sumo oranges
Chatting to friends on the phone while I’m in the bath
Apple Pay
Coming home
A piece of chocolate on my tongue when I take a sip of tea
White bowls and white plates
Beeswax candles
Watching someone do the thing they’re good at
Cross-breeze
Pulling all my kids in a wagon while they eat snacks
Cookies and cream ice cream
Sunday morning, Monday morning
Cleaning the kitchen sink at the end of the day
The last book I read
The last film I saw
THINGS CLARE DE BOER HATES:
The smelly tree people dangle from their rearview mirror
Scented tissues, scented garbage bags, scented candles, perfume
Salt in a grinder
Stepping on pieces of Lego
The silence after a kid falls, before their cry tells you how bad it is
Coffee with “notes of lemon”
People who don’t pick up their dog’s poop
People who drop baggies of their dog’s poop into my trash can
People who keep putting trash in the trash can when it’s already full
Getting sent milk that’s going to expire tomorrow
All pre-ground spices, except for cinnamon
Lollipops in dentists’ offices
None of my pens working
Paperwork
“You’ve missed a delivery” notice on my door
Store-bought broth
New frying pans
A damp bath mat
Brightly lit restaurants
Rancid nuts, particularly pine nuts