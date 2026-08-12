Dream Baby Press and the South Street Seaport Museum present a one night only reading and party on the oldest tall ship of its kind in the world August 26th.

This is our love letter to New York City after a historic summer. Come celebrate!

Tickets will be available this Friday at 12pm.

We’ll send out a link to buy tickets in our next newsletter. The ticket includes food and drinks and other surprises that’ll be on the ship.

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We’ll also have custom printed flirtation cards from the oldest letter press in NYC that you can use to write love letters to other people on the ship.

You can come with a friend or lover and maybe leave with a new friend or lover!

Before and after the readings, we’ll have a very legendary NYC DJ exclusively spinning vinyls and some special surprise performances.

This is our first party and we’re exciting to close out the summer on an old tall ship from the 1800s. *Also, because it’s such an old ship, it stays docked.

Half the proceeds will be donated to the Seaport Museum which is a non profit and is dedicated to preserving the story of the rise of New York City as a world port and its role in the development of the US.

This has been an amazing summer for New York and we want to end it in the most New York way we can. Come make new memories! Come celebrate!!

Kindly,

-Matt Starr & The South Street Seaport Museum