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-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

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Dream Baby Press asked D’Arcy Carden’s or a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

D’Arcy Carden is an Emmy nominated actor and comedian who’s starred in The Good Place, The Handmaid’s Tale, Barry, Nobody Wants this and A League of Their Own. Most recently, she was in The Five-Star Weekend as one of the leads in the series based off the bestselling novel of the same title.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for D’Arcy’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow D’Arcy on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

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THINGS D’ARCY CARDEN LOVES:

Marrying Two Half-Empty Bottles Together—Shampoo, Vitamins, Face Lotion, Etc. When Someone Feels Your Muscle and They Go, “WHOA!” When Jenny Lewis Sings, “Sometimes When You’re On, You’re Really Fucking On” Junior Mints and the First Half of the Diet Coke at the Movie Theater Putting Two French Fries Together and Saying, “That’s One Long Potato!” Saving a Bee From the Pool and Watching It Dry Itself Off—Sometimes It Takes Like 10 Minutes—and Then That Moment When It Finally Flies Away Crying After the Movie or the Play Is Done Monica Bellucci’s Face and Body and Voice Being Able to Rattle Off Perfect NYC Directions to a Stranger Without Having to Think Too Hard When You Wear Pants That Make Your Butt Look SOOOOO Good When You Throw a Heater and It Hits the Person’s Glove Like THWACK Listening to an Album You Haven’t Heard in a Decade and Realizing You Know Every Single Word When Someone Orders an Aperol Spritz and Then Everyone Is Like, “Ooh That Sounds Great, I’ll Have One Too” When Björk Belts in “Hunter,” “Hyperballad,” or “Bachelorette”... Just to Name a Few Katie Crutchfield & MJ Lenderman’s Perfect and Impossible Harmonies on Tigers Blood Stephen Root Figuring Out Harmonies With My Little Sister Our Orange Jasmine Tree That Blooms Twice a Year and Smells Better Than Anything on Earth When Your Pilates Teacher Says, “Good Job” Playing Cards or Rummikub and Ordering Room Service With My Husband in a Tropical Location

THINGS D’ARCY CARDEN HATES:

When Everyone Boos the Umpire Buying Fruit, Bringing It Home, and Realizing It Was Already Moldy My Phone and Your Phone When the Lights Go Up at the End of a Concert and They’re Really Done “All the Things” QR Codes Instead of Menus The Feeling of a Spoon Going Into Powder or Chalk The Goalie’s Face and Body and Hands When They Miss the Goal A Spider in a Place Where You Didn’t Want a Spider to Be Not Knowing the Daily Double in Jeopardy! My Time Blindness “What Are You Gettin’ Up to Today?” as Small Talk When Someone Makes a Mistake (AND I’M WORKING ON THAT) Watching Videos With the Sound On in Public. Electric Chair. Hazelnut When You Keep Meaning to Go on a Walk All Day, and Then You Just Don’t Do It When Your Dog Dies When Someone Doesn’t Care About the Moon as Much as I Do A Too-Long Table at a Restaurant The Wrong Angle

D’ARCY CARDEN’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS