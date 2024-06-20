DELANEY ROWE'S LOVE/HATE LIST (XL EDITION)
Dream Baby Press asked Delaney Rowe for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates ❤️🚫
Delaney Rowe is an actress and writer based in Los Angeles.
THINGS DELANEY ROWE LOVES:
1. Getting drunk on airplanes
2. Salting every bite
3. Taking an absurdly long time to make a decision (the height of luxury)
4. A “getting ready” cocktail in my bathroom
5. Saying, “when I was your age…” to people who are my age
6. A (seemingly) life changing email
7. Run…
