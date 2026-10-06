Hi guys,

I’m a bit under the weather so keeping this short but I’ve been obsessed with Dennis Cooper’s writing for years. His punk magazine Little Caesar from the late 70s and early 80s continues to be a major inspiration. They’re hard to find and can be a little pricey but there are pdfs floating around the internet. I think Dennis has some on his very legendary blog as well. I hope you enjoy his Love/Hate list and check out his books!

Have a great day!

-Matt Starr

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PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Gloria Steinem, Alexa Chung, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Dennis Cooper for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

DENNIS COOPER is the author of ten novels including the five novel quintology The George Miles Cycle (1989 -2000), The Sluts (2008), The Marbled Swarm (2014), and I Wished (2021). With Zac Farley he has co-directed three feature films: Room Temperature (2025), Permanent Green Light (2018), and Like Cattle Towards Glow (2015). Since moving from Los Angeles to Paris in 2005, he has written nine theatre pieces for the director/choreographer Gisèle Vienne and composed a series of innovative GIF novels, most recently Zac’s Drug Binge (2020). He also founded the punk magazine Little Caesar.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Dennis’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Dennis Cooper on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

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THINGS DENNIS COOPER LOVES:

Cold sesame noodle, Szechwan style The French word “donc” when French people use it in conversation Road trips through southern Utah Everything Robert Pollard recorded under any moniker up until about 2003 (and often thereafter) Amusement parks with lots of dark rides, Efteling in Holland being the best example My friends The bean and cheese burrito at a small Mexican fast food restaurant chain in Los Angeles called Poquito Mas The fireworks stores in Pahrump, Nevada Destroyer’s album “Your Blues” Relief maps The car scene in Zac Farley’s and my film “Permanent Green Light” The Paris metro Long hair on males under the age of, say, 25 The Nintendo game franchise “Paper Mario” LSD circa mid-late 1960s Ryan Trecartin’s videos Rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis between Boulevard de Magenta and Boulevard de Bonne Nouvelle Halloween Home Haunts Escalators Russell Mael’s sharp intake of breath at approx. 2:54 in the Sparks song “Happy Hunting Ground”

THINGS DENNIS COOPER HATES:

“Literary” fiction Someone whose first name starts with an “S” and ends with an “n” and whose last name starts with a “K” and ends with an “r”. You probably don’t know this person, very luckily for you. Jetlag The laziness and need for familiarity of most book readers, film viewers, and music listeners Yoko Ono’s visual art. She’s the Deepak Chopra of Fluxus The current governments of the United States, Israel, and Russia People standing half a block away from me when I’m smoking a cigarette who yell “You’re invading my space” Aging is starting to suck People who think the JT Leroy scam was rebellious and cool Sitting around for hours in London’s pubs watching people I know and don’t know get drunk Summer even before climate change Lars von Trier’s film “Dancer in the Dark” Asparagus I can’t stand anything about Joni Mitchell Transphobes People who tell me I’ll never know the true glory of life until I’ve read Proust Nostalgia Film programmers who blow you off rather than take 15 seconds of their precious time to write back and say ‘’No thanks” That NyQuil is illegal in France Generalizations

DENNIS COOPER’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS