Hi! If you want to support our work, the best way is by becoming a paid subscription. I don't want to paywall The Love/Hate Lists so your support means a lot.

Thank you!

Dream Baby Press asked Devon Ross for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Devon Ross is an actress and musician who starred in the HBO limited series Irma Vep. In 2024, she partnered with Thurston Moore and Eva Moore to release her debut EP Oxford Gardens via The Daydream Library Series and will be starring in the upcoming film VINDICTA.

Follow Devon Ross on Instagram.

***SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM for a list of Devon’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

Share

THINGS DEVON ROSS LOVES:

The new DEVO documentary Gena Rowlands Playing along with Abbey Road side 2 Patti Smith’s Keith Richards t-shirt John Casavettes Wim Wenders Jim Jarmusch Sonic Life by Thurston Moore Anna Karina and her fringe Nicolas Ghesquière That video of Redd Kross playing “somebody out there loves you” Rowland S Howard’s Olympic White Fender Jaguar Giacometti’s drawings Driving on Mulholland Low waisted jeans Keith Richards bass playing Ballet flats Runway photos from the 90s Mohair jumpers Hope core acceptance speeches

THINGS DEVON ROSS HATES:

Doing anything before I’ve had a coffee When your driving and let someone in and they don’t say thank you Closed minded people that are scared to take risks Cold and dark weather Sound people that are mean Missing a flight Oysters Fake laughter People who compare you to other people Peanuts !!! (Am allergic and scared of them) The fries at in n out (unless they r animal fries) People that are rude to wait staff Getting woken up in the middle of the night Ran out of things to hate :(

DEVON ROSS’S 3 FAVORITE MOVIES, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS