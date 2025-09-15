Devon Ross's Love/Hate List
40 Things Devon Ross Loves and Hates
Hi! If you want to support our work, the best way is by becoming a paid subscription. I don't want to paywall The Love/Hate Lists so your support means a lot.
Thank you!
Dream Baby Press asked Devon Ross for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Devon Ross is an actress and musician who starred in the HBO limited series Irma Vep. In 2024, she partnered with Thurston Moore and Eva Moore to release her debut EP Oxford Gardens via The Daydream Library Series and will be starring in the upcoming film VINDICTA.
Follow Devon Ross on Instagram.
***SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM for a list of Devon’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.
Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!
-Matt Starr
You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.
Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com
Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.
THINGS DEVON ROSS LOVES:
The new DEVO documentary
Gena Rowlands
Playing along with Abbey Road side 2
Patti Smith’s Keith Richards t-shirt
John Casavettes
Wim Wenders
Jim Jarmusch
Anna Karina and her fringe
That video of Redd Kross playing “somebody out there loves you”
Rowland S Howard’s Olympic White Fender Jaguar
Giacometti’s drawings
Driving on Mulholland
Low waisted jeans
Keith Richards bass playing
Ballet flats
Runway photos from the 90s
Mohair jumpers
Hope core acceptance speeches
THINGS DEVON ROSS HATES:
Doing anything before I’ve had a coffee
When your driving and let someone in and they don’t say thank you
Closed minded people that are scared to take risks
Cold and dark weather
Sound people that are mean
Missing a flight
Oysters
Fake laughter
People who compare you to other people
Peanuts !!! (Am allergic and scared of them)
The fries at in n out (unless they r animal fries)
People that are rude to wait staff
Getting woken up in the middle of the night
Ran out of things to hate :(