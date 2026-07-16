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This is the eighth installment of our romantic series Dream Baby’s Guide to Kissing where we feature our favorite writers and artist’s favorite places to kiss around the world. This is our small attempt to make the world a little more romantic and hopefully inspire some new adventures.

Don’t forget to submit your spot!! hidreambabypress@gmail.com.

We’re going to post our favorite submissions soon!

-Matt Starr

Dolly Alderton is an author and screenwriter living in London. Her books include the New York Times bestselling memoir Everything I Know About Love and the novels Ghosts and Good Material, which The New York Times named one of their ten best books of the year. She is the agony aunt for The Sunday Times of London, where she has written a column for ten years. Her TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice is out on Netflix later this year.

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Have a great day!!

-Matt Starr

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We’re also taking submissions from our Dream Baby Press community (you) so send us your favorite spots and we’ll do monthly round ups.

If you’re interested, send us: Your name, the city, a specific spot (nothing too general) and a few sentences about why it’s special.

Email: hidreambabypress@gmail.com

DOLLY ALDTERTON’S GUIDE TO KISSING IN LONDON