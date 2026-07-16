Dolly Alderton's Guide To Kissing in London
The bestselling author and screenwriter's favorite places to kiss in London
This is the eighth installment of our romantic series Dream Baby’s Guide to Kissing where we feature our favorite writers and artist’s favorite places to kiss around the world. This is our small attempt to make the world a little more romantic and hopefully inspire some new adventures.
Don’t forget to submit your spot!! hidreambabypress@gmail.com.
We’re going to post our favorite submissions soon!
-Matt Starr
Dolly Alderton is an author and screenwriter living in London. Her books include the New York Times bestselling memoir Everything I Know About Love and the novels Ghosts and Good Material, which The New York Times named one of their ten best books of the year. She is the agony aunt for The Sunday Times of London, where she has written a column for ten years. Her TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice is out on Netflix later this year.
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Have a great day!!
-Matt Starr
We’re also taking submissions from our Dream Baby Press community (you) so send us your favorite spots and we’ll do monthly round ups.
If you’re interested, send us: Your name, the city, a specific spot (nothing too general) and a few sentences about why it’s special.
Email: hidreambabypress@gmail.com
DOLLY ALDTERTON’S GUIDE TO KISSING IN LONDON
Mcdonald’s
“By the time you're in a Mcdonalds on an early date, all bets are off. Guards have been lowered, souls have been bared. You can tell a lot about how the rest of the night will shake out from their order, E.G McChicken unfortunately means they will be bad in bed, whereas someone who bypasses chicken nuggets and goes straight to chicken selects = filthy. If they order a fillet o fish they are a rebel gourmand, brimming with passion, and they will ruin your life. The horniest thing that can happen in a McDonald’s is your date’s arms wrapping around your waist from behind as you stab at the BBQ sauce icon on the ordering screen. A truly great place for kissing.”
Outside a pub
“Going outside for a cigarette on a first date is a perfect opportunity for a nice big first snog away from the crowds. It’s particularly lovely if this can happen early doors (two pints). Because then you can enjoy some….”
Inside a pub
“Kissing IN the pub on the first date. You left the pub for a cigarette as two strangers, you re-enter as future man and wife. You know literally nothing about them and therefore they are perfect. Knees pressing under the table, inhaling eachother’s necks like a glue bag. An excited text to the group chat from the toilets. Is there any better feeling?”
On the dance floor
“This is where most kissing happened for young British people of my generation, I don’t know if that’s still true now. I hope it is. My favourite song for dance-floor smooching is Breathe by Blu Cantrell, but this is all down to personal taste rather than a specific musical science of BPM etc.”
Read the rest of Dolly’s favorite spots to kiss in London below. We hope you feel inspired!