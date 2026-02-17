PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Dolly Alderton for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Dolly Alderton is an author and screenwriter living in London. Her books include the New York Times bestselling memoir Everything I Know About Love and the novels Ghosts and Good Material, which The New York Times named one of their ten best books of the year. She is the agony aunt for The Sunday Times of London, where she has written a column for ten years. Her TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice is out on Netflix later this year.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Dolly’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Dolly Alderton on Instagram

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

Share

THINGS DOLLY ALDERTON LOVES:

Very, Very Cold Vodka Martinis With A Splash Of Jalapeño Brine A Pub With A Dance Floor Rome In May When The Jasmine Is Out Outdoor Smooching A Sensitive Male In An Alpha Male’s Disguise Pranks When I Am The Instigator The Ambient Horniness Of The Sound Of Music A Friend Messaging: “Guess Who I Ran Into Last Night” Followed By The Notification “Recording Voice Note” For Four Minutes Plus Bare Vag In The Sea Currying Favour With Parisian Waitstaff Jumpers That Smell Of Smoke From An Open Fire Disco Asking: “What’s Their Star Sign?” After A Friend Has Shared A Serious Grievance About Someone Hot Sauce Grudges Walking For 20 Miles Topless Sunbathing On A Greek Island With Five Other Women As We All Drink Mythos Beer And Over-Analyse Our Past Relationships Puddles Of Butter On The Top Of Mashed Potatoes People Who Phone Radio Stations To Dedicate A Love Song To Their Partner Of Many Decades Over-Praising The Cook

THINGS DOLLY ALDERTON HATES:

Team Building “I’m A Big Believer In Saying It To Your Face Rather Than Behind Your Back” Immersive Theatre Being Given The “Overarching Note” On A Script Or Book Draft An Insensitive Male In A Beta Male’s Disguise Pranks When I Am The Recipient Reality Programmes Where Western People Pretend To Survive On An Island Men Who Ghosted Me Getting In Touch Years Later To Say: “I Have Been Proudly Admiring Your Career From Afar” The Very Long Chapter In A Musician’s Memoir Where They Detail A Legal Dispute With Their Label The Unshakeable Memory Of One’s Past Blogs My Generation’s Premature Obsession With Perimenopause Winning My Cat Back After I Return From A Holiday When Boomers Say: “I Haven’t Got A Prejudice Bone In My Body” People Who Are Vicious Meanies Online But Can Barely Form A Sentence In Real Life Brutalist Architecture Running For Even One Mile The Structure Of A Toddler’s Anecdote People Groaning On The Out-Breath In Hot Yoga And Making A Display Of Themselves Witnessing Someone Being Told By Their Spouse That They Are Exaggerating A Story Algorithms

DOLLY ALDERTON’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS