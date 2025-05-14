It's true. We are getting our toes wet and finally accepting writing submissions.

We want to start with what we love: Stories about sex.

Send us your fun, surprising, weird, and funny sex stories.

These will be published anonymously, so now’s your chance: don’t hold back.

The hornier the better but you know we love sweet so that works too.

Submit your story to hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Share

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

Try to keep your story between 500-1,000 words. We aren’t sticklers though so go crazy if you need to.

If selected, we will share your post on Substack and feature excerpts from it on Instagram too.

Submissions will remain open. This will be an ongoing series.

Submit your story to hidreambabypress@gmail.com

We look forward to hearing from you! And most importantly, have fun writing!