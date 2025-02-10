I’m very excited to announce Dream Baby Press for Valentino, a Valentine’s Day collaboration featuring a compendium of personalized love letters written by some of our favorite writers and artists such as Brontez Purnell, Jemima Kirke, Coco Mellors, Mackenzie Thomas, Jerry Stahl and me (Matt Starr).

You can get the love letters personalized in select stores around the US and the rest of the world as well as online here.

If you go to the store, a calligrapher will write one of the poems out for you where you can get it addressed to someone and signed by you on custom Dream Baby Press x Valentino stationary.

Please send us photos of your letters!

From February 12th, visit the following Valentino Boutiques to receive a hand-penned love letter from the collaboration to take home:

From February 12 to 14 - Paris Avenue Montaigne, Milan Santo Spirito, Rome Piazza di Spagna, London Sloane, New York Madison (654 Madison Ave, New York, NY)

On February 13 – Bal Harbour

On February 14 - Miami Design District, San Francisco, South Coast Plaza